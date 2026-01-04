Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. LMU men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will play for their fourth win of the week on Sunday night as they host the LMU Lions in Spokane.

The Zags (15-1, 3-0 in WCC) defeated Pepperdine one week ago by 40 points, before laboring through a 99-93 win on the road at San Diego and an overtime win at home over conference newcomer Seattle University on Friday, a game which Gonzaga trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before storming back and winning 80-72.

Gonzaga has continued to dominate down on the block, with Graham Ike and Braden Huff scoring 24 and 28 points against Seattle, respectively, while 6'7 wing Tyon Grant-Foster had another outstanding performance with 19 points and five blocks off the bench while shooting 7-9 from the field. The trio combined for 71 of Gonzaga's 80 points, with Braeden Smith (7 points) and Adam Miller (2 points) the lone other Zags in the scoring column.

The Zags will need more help from the supporting cast on Sunday against a sharp shooting LMU squad that is currently 10-6 on the year, but just 4-6 in their last ten after a strong 6-0 start.

The Lions are led by a pair of 14.9 point per game scorers in Myron (MJ) Amey and Rodney Brown, who are both elite outside shooters as well. Amey is shooting 38.5% from three on 7.6 attempts per game, while Brown sits at 41% on 7.8 attempts. Meanwhile, Slovenian guard Jan Vide - who Gonzaga pursued two years ago before he began his college career at UCLA - is having a breakout season for coach Stan Johnson's club, averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists per game, tied with Braeden Smith for the fourth best mark in the conference.

Gonzaga will look to dominate down on the block with Ike and Huff, and as long as they don't get beat on the glass like they did Friday against the Redhawks they should be able to secure a comfortable win and a 4-0 start in conference play ahead of Thursday's big time matchup with Santa Clara.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Sunday's bout between Gonzaga and LMU:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 15-1 on the year but just 10-6 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- LMU is 10-6 on the year and 10-5 against the spread

Gonzaga vs. LMU betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -23.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 153.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-8,000) LMU (+2200)

Game time: Sunday, Jan. 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN+ (FOX 28 in Spokane)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.