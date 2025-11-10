Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Creighton Bluejays men's basketball game
Mark Few did not take it easy on his Gonzaga squad in the early part of the 2025-26 college basketball season. After a buy game against Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 3, the Zags hosted a strong SEC team in Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Nov. 8, and managed to secure a big time 15-point victory.
Gonzaga's reward for the win is a date with the No. 23 ranked Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 PM at the McCarthey Athletic Center, before a true road game against Big 12 opponent Arizona State in Tempe on Friday night.
Creighton and Gonzaga have squared off three times dating back to 2017, with coach Few's team picking up a win each time - including in the 2021 NCAA Tournament en route to the program's second national championship appearance.
Creighton boasts a new look roster after program legend Ryan Kalkbrenner departed after five fantastic seasons in Omaha - where he was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year an astonishing four times. The loss is a massive one for the Bluejays, literally and figuratively, and will be felt especially hard in this matchup where the Zags will once again look to dominate down low with Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
Creighton still has a formidable frontcourt, however, landing Iowa transfer Owen Freeman to pair with returners Jackson McAndrew and Isaac Traudt. The Bluejays also have a bevy of strong transfer guards, including Josh Dix (Iowa), Blake Harper (Howard), and Nik Graves (Charlotte), and coach McDermott is widely considered one of the best tacticians in college basketball - making this another fantastic early season test for coach Few and the Zags.
Below is a look at some notable trends and the betting lines for Gonzaga's matchup with Creighton on Tuesday, which will be broadcast on ESPN:
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 2-0 on the year and 2-0 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Creighton is 1-0 on the year, but 0-1 ATS
Gonzaga vs. Creighton betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -9.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 161.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-580) Creighton (+420)
Game time: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.