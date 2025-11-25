Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Maryland Terrapins men's basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 6-0 on the year after a physically dominant performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
Gonzaga has won every game this year by double figures and will look to keep that streak going Tuesday evening against Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 PM PT, and the game will be broadcast on truTV and HBO MAX.
A win over the Terps would likely put Gonzaga in either the third-place game or championship game of the Players Era Festival, which are set to start on Wednesday at 4:00 and 6:30 PM PT, respectively. It will also give the Zags a chance to earn some extra NIL cash from this event, after already pocketing $1M just for participating in the 18-team field.
Maryland is also 1-0 to start this event after defeating local UNLV on Monday night, 74-67, behind 20 points and eight rebounds from 6'9 big man Pharrel Payne, who did so on nearly flawless 7-8 shooting.
Payne will have his hands full with Gonzaga's dynamic frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff, who combined for 39 points on Monday night against Alabama. Maryland will also need to find an answer for Gonzaga's swarming on-ball defense, which has been among the best in all of college basketball through the first few weeks of the season.
The Terps also feature a pair of former Washington State guards in Myles Rice and Isaiah Watts. Rice played 23 minutes off the bench on Monday, his second appearance of the year after suffering an injury in the season opener. Watts had three points in 17 minutes on Monday and is averaging just over six points per game in his first season in College Park.
Below is a look at the notable trends and betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Maryland on Tuesday in Las Vegas:
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 6-0 on the year and 5-1 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Maryland is 5-1 on the year, but just 4-2 ATS
Gonzaga vs. Maryland betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -14.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 157.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-1600) Maryland (+860)
Odds to win Players Era Festival: Gonzaga (+200) Maryland (+12500)
Game time: Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: truTV (or HBO MAX)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.