Gonzaga Nation

Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines men's basketball game

Gonzaga will look to start 8-0 with a win over Michigan in the Players Era championship

Andy Patton

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Braeden Smith (3) passes the ball in the first half against Maryland Terrapins in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Braeden Smith (3) passes the ball in the first half against Maryland Terrapins in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 7-0 on the year, having won each game by 10+ points in what has been an absolutely dominant start to the season. Gonzaga already has wins over two top 25 teams and five different power conference opponents, including two SEC teams and one team from each of the Big 12, Big Ten, and Big East.

The Zags will look to pick up win No. 8 overall, as well as win No. 5 against the power conferences and win No. 2 against the Big Ten, when they take on the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Players Era championship game on Wednesday night. Tip is slated for 6:30 pm PT and the game will be broadcast on TNT and on the HBO MAX streaming app.

Michigan and Gonzaga are two of the hottest teams in the country, each coming off dominant 30+ point victories on Tuesday. Michigan polished off No. 21 Auburn, 102-72, to cement its place in the championship game, and shortly thereafter, Gonzaga went on a big run to seal the deal against Maryland, ultimately winning by 39 points when only a 13-point margin was necessary to secure a spot in the title game.

Wednesday's championship battle will be determined down on the block, with the Wolverines boasting a formidable frontcourt trio of preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg, rising sophomore Morez Johnson Jr, and 7'3 rim protector Aday Mara. Michigan is currently holding opponents to a pitiful 35.7% field goal rate on two pointers, which will make for a compelling matchup against Gonzaga's highly efficient frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

The two bigs for Gonzaga are each attempting roughly 10 two-point shots per game, with Huff shooting 73.5% on twos while Ike is at 56.7%. Gonzaga as a team is 20th in the nation on two-point attempts at 62.3%, and while they have faced productive big men this year already, they will need to be on their A game against Michigan in order to come away with a championship trophy - and some extra NIL cash.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Wednesday's bout between Gonzaga and Michigan:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 6-0 on the year and 5-1 ATS

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Michigan is 6-0 on the year, but just 3-3 ATS

Gonzaga vs. Michigan betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -2.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 163.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-144) Michigan (+120)

Game time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: TNT (or HBO MAX)

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Andy Patton
ANDY PATTON

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.

Home/Basketball