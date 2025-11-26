Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines men's basketball game
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are 7-0 on the year, having won each game by 10+ points in what has been an absolutely dominant start to the season. Gonzaga already has wins over two top 25 teams and five different power conference opponents, including two SEC teams and one team from each of the Big 12, Big Ten, and Big East.
The Zags will look to pick up win No. 8 overall, as well as win No. 5 against the power conferences and win No. 2 against the Big Ten, when they take on the seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Players Era championship game on Wednesday night. Tip is slated for 6:30 pm PT and the game will be broadcast on TNT and on the HBO MAX streaming app.
Michigan and Gonzaga are two of the hottest teams in the country, each coming off dominant 30+ point victories on Tuesday. Michigan polished off No. 21 Auburn, 102-72, to cement its place in the championship game, and shortly thereafter, Gonzaga went on a big run to seal the deal against Maryland, ultimately winning by 39 points when only a 13-point margin was necessary to secure a spot in the title game.
Wednesday's championship battle will be determined down on the block, with the Wolverines boasting a formidable frontcourt trio of preseason All-American Yaxel Lendeborg, rising sophomore Morez Johnson Jr, and 7'3 rim protector Aday Mara. Michigan is currently holding opponents to a pitiful 35.7% field goal rate on two pointers, which will make for a compelling matchup against Gonzaga's highly efficient frontcourt duo of Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
The two bigs for Gonzaga are each attempting roughly 10 two-point shots per game, with Huff shooting 73.5% on twos while Ike is at 56.7%. Gonzaga as a team is 20th in the nation on two-point attempts at 62.3%, and while they have faced productive big men this year already, they will need to be on their A game against Michigan in order to come away with a championship trophy - and some extra NIL cash.
Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Wednesday's bout between Gonzaga and Michigan:
Notable trends
- Gonzaga is 6-0 on the year and 5-1 ATS
- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road
- Michigan is 6-0 on the year, but just 3-3 ATS
Gonzaga vs. Michigan betting odds
Spread: Gonzaga -2.5 (-105)
Over/Under: 163.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-144) Michigan (+120)
Game time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. PT
TV: TNT (or HBO MAX)
