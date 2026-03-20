Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament Round of 32

After an ugly, ugly win over No. 14 Kennesaw State on Thursday, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs turn their attention to another scrappy double-digit seed: although this team isn't exactly a typical Cinderella.

The Zags will square off against the Texas Longhorns out of the SEC, a team that snuck into the NCAA Tournament as a play-in No. 11 seed. Sean Miller's club managed to work their way to the Round of 32 by beating No. 11 NC State on Tuesday, and then leading for over 39 minutes in a dominant performance over No. 6 BYU on Thursday in Portland.

This sets up what will be the ninth battle all-time between Few and Miller, with Few holding a 5-3 advantage. It's also the first matchup against Miller while at Texas, and Gonzaga's sixth all-time game against the Longhorns. Currently the Zags hold a 4-1 advantage against Texas, although they lost the most recent game back in Austin in 2022. This will be the first time these two programs have played in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas is among the most efficient offensive teams in the country, ranking 17th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency. The Longhorns, led by big man Matas Vokietaitis and forward Dailyn Swain, shoot 54.6% on twos and 34.8% from three, and get to the line nearly 27 times per game while shooting 74.7% from the stripe.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

While the Longhorns aren't nearly as strong defensively, Gonzaga has really struggled on offense as of late, and will need to find their outside shot to take pressure off Graham Ike on the block.

Braden Huff will remain out for Gonzaga in this game, but forward Jalen Warley is nearing full strength from a quad contusion that has bothered him since early February. The 6'7 wing had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on Thursday in one of his finest all-around performances of the season. His defensive versatility and playmaking will make him a crucial piece of the puzzle on Saturday against the Longhorns.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Saturday's bout between Gonzaga and Texas:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 31-3 on the year, 20-14 against the spread, 4-5 against the spread on a neutral floor, 9-9 against the spread with equal rest, and 15-15 against the spread after a win

- Texas is 20-14 on the year, 18-15 against the spread, 3-3 against the spread on a neutral site, 10-5 as the underdog, and 9-10 coming off a win

Gonzaga vs. Texas betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -5.5 (-120)

Over/Under: 147.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-245) Texas (+198)

Game time: Saturday, March 21 at 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.