Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga vs. Washington State men's basketball game

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs battle a pair of in-state conference rivals this week, starting on Thursday in Pullman against the Washington State Cougars before heading to Seattle for a rematch against the Redhawks on Saturday.

Washington State (8-10, 3-2) is in year two of the David Riley era after he took over for Kyle Smith, who left to coach at Stanford. Riley won 62% of his games across three seasons at Eastern Washington, but has not fared as well so far in Pullman. After an 8-10 finish in the WCC last year and a significant roster overhaul, the Cougars got off to a slow start in 2025-26, losing three of their first four games - including an ugly one at home to Idaho to open up the campaign.

The Cougs have been better as of late, starting league play with wins in three of their first five games, including on the road against Portland and at home against LMU and Oregon State, with their latest game a very narrow loss on the road in Moraga against Saint Mary's.

WSU is led by star freshman Ace Glass III. The 6'3 guard from California has been a revelation for the Cougars, averaging 15.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He turned heads with a 40-point outburst against Arizona State in Maui, hitting six threes and going 16-18 from the free throw line, and his 24 points and six rebounds were nearly enough to take down the Gaels on Saturday.

Gonzaga (17-1, 5-0) is riding a ten-game winning streak into its first true road game of 2026, although it hasn't always been pretty. The Zags got off to slow starts in each of their last three games, even needing a frantic late push to force overtime against Seattle U before they were able to secure the win.

Washington State Cougars guard Ace Glass Ill (21). | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Zags go into Thursday's tilt as heavy favorites against Washington State, but they will need to get off to a fast start to take the Beasley Coliseum crowd out of it in order to secure a victory and move to 6-0 in league play.

Below is a look at notable trends and the overall point spread and betting lines for Thursday's bout between Gonzaga and Washington State:

Notable trends

- Gonzaga is 17-1 on the year but just 11-7 against the spread

- Gonzaga went 16-19 ATS last year, including just 4-10 ATS at home and 6-4 on the road

- Washington State is 8-10 on the year, 8-9 against the spread, and 3-5 against the spread at home

Gonzaga vs. Washington State betting odds

Spread: Gonzaga -17.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 157.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-2800) Washington State (+1160)

Game time: Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

