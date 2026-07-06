Gonzaga's projected starting lineup after adding transfer Skylar Wicks

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs lost 11 players from the roster last season and have been working overtime the past three months to put together a new-look team heading into the Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Gonzaga is near the end of the line, with 14 of 15 available roster spots now accounted for following last week's additions of 23-year-old French guard Nathan De Sousa and 26-year-old transfer wing Skylar Wicks.

Wicks and De Sousa join Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston), Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa (JL Bourg in France), Luca Foster (4-star freshman wing) Sam Funches (4-star freshman center), and Carter Nilson (walk-on) as newcomers on this Gonzaga roster, which also brings back Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, Parker Jefferson, and Alonzo Metz.

Gonzaga's two most recent additions will both compete for immediate playing time in Spokane, giving the Zags much-needed depth in the backcourt as they look to compete against new foes San Diego State and Utah State in the Pac-12.

Here is a look at Gonzaga's projected starting lineup and updated rotation following the team's addition of Wicks:

Projected starting lineup

Center Massamba Diop

Arizona State center Massamba Diop (35) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diop comes to Gonzaga after popping up as a freshman last year at Arizona State, where the 7'1 big man posted 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game for the Sun Devils.

Gonzaga has not had a true rim protector since Chet Holmgren in 2022, and Diop's skill set is a perfect fit next to returning superstar Braden Huff at the four.

Forward Braden Huff

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Huff has steadily improved all three years of his college career, culminating in a massive breakout as a starter this past season. The 6'10 lefty averaged 17.8 points while shooting a scorching 69.7% on twos and 33.3% from three, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-January.

Now the big man is back and will be Gonzaga's go-to scorer following Graham Ike's departure - and should be a favorite to earn All-America honors in 2027.

Forward Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Lane Mathews

The biggest surprise on Gonzaga's roster last season was Fogle, a 4-star freshman who was not part of the rotation early on, only seeing the floor in late-game blowouts.

However, the 6'7 wing showed tremendous scoring touch while developing as a facilitator and defender, ultimately taking on a big role down the stretch following injuries to Huff and Jalen Warley.

Fogle is perhaps the most obvious sophomore breakout candidate in college basketball and could finish second on the team in scoring.

Guard Isiah Harwell

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Isiah Harwell (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2025 McDonald's All-American whom Gonzaga pursued for three years in high school, Harwell ended up spending his freshman season at Houston - where he averaged 3.6 points in 13.8 minutes per game.

Now the 6'6 wing with a 6'9 wingspan is hoping to expand his offensive game while serving as Gonzaga's perimeter defensive anchor. While Gonzaga's other sophomore guards will get more attention, Harwell's development is critical for the Zags to reach their ceiling in 2026-27.

Guard Mario Saint-Supery

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Mario Saint-Supery (17). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Saint-Supery was Gonzaga's best outside shooter last season, and his massive improvement as a defender and facilitator out of the pick-and-roll has most projecting a significant breakout season for the Spaniard in 2026-27.

The 6'3 guard is firmly on the NBA draft radar, and should take over as GU's full-time point guard this upcoming season, where he'll set the table for Fogle and Huff in the Pac-12.

Bench/rotation

Guard Skylar Wicks

Dec 1, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Saint Francis Red Flash guard Skylar Wicks (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wicks is a 6'6 wing who took over at St. Francis last year in the NEC, scoring nearly 18 points along with 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.

He's a great rebounder for his size and has proven capable of drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. If Gonzaga believes his outside shooting - 36.3% on six attempts per game last year - is going to translate, he would be the perfect microwave scorer off the bench who can play the two or the three and gives GU much-needed veteran presence.

Guard Nathan De Sousa

De Sousa is a 23-year-old guard from Cholet in France who broke out in the Betclic Elite last season with averages of 10.9 points and 4.9 assists in 29 games. He immediately gives the Zags a crucial second ball-handler behind Saint-Supery, and while he doesn't have college experience, his age and time playing against pros in France should make him a steady presence at the one on this young team.

Forward Izan Almansa

Almansa is a 21-year-old 6'10 big man from Spain who played for the G League Ignite back in 2023-24, even making the Futures game at NBA All-Star Weekend, where he competed against rookies Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

Almansa gives Gonzaga much-needed physicality in the frontcourt, and his rebounding and passing make him an intriguing third big for coach Few and the Zags - assuming he's able to get eligible.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson (32). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jefferson joined Gonzaga late in the 2025 recruiting class after decommitting from Minnesota. The 6'9 big man redshirted last year but should be in line for a role this upcoming season, where his footwork and soft touch could provide a spark for the Zags off the bench.

Wing Luca Foster

Foster is a 4-star wing from Link Academy who is lauded for his strong outside shooting and desirable frame with a 6'9 wingspan. If he proves he can space the floor at this level, he'll earn more playing time throughout the season.

Guard Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa

Ekanga-Ehawa is an 18-year-old 6'5 wing oozing with potential who signed with the Zags out of JL Bourg in France. While he's probably a year away from really impacting Gonzaga on the floor, he could be one of the program's strongest international additions in due time.

Center Sam Funches

Funches is a 4-star big man from Mississippi who boasts a ridiculous 7'5 wingspan. He could end up being a special rim protector in Spokane, but right now his game is raw and he'll likely play sparingly - if at all - in 2026-27.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Metz is a 5'11 guard from Miami who redshirted this past season. He'll be part of Gonzaga's bench mob in 2026-27.

Wing Carter Nilson

Nilson is the son of former Gonzaga walk-on and WCC Defensive Player of the Year Mike Nilson. The 6'5 wing starred at nearby Gonzaga Prep and gives coach Mark Few his first legacy while adding some size to the end of the bench.

What's next

Dec 6, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a long offseason, Gonzaga is nearing the finish line with just one open roster spot still to fill.

With a rotation that appears complete - assuming eligibility for Wicks, De Sousa, and Almansa - it wouldn't be a surprise if the final roster spot went to a walk-on type player, a la Metz or Nilson.

But if the team has concerns about eligibility, they could look to the transfer portal to add more depth on the perimeter - with options including Rutgers guard Harun Zrno, Hawaii guard and Tacoma native Hunter Carter, or even Division II star guard Ryan Raad.

Another international addition is very much a possibility as well, as the staff has focused most of their attention on Spain and France over the last few weeks.