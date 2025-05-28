Projecting Gonzaga's starting lineup, rotation for 2025-26 season
With each transfer portal and recruiting acquisition Mark Few and his Gonzaga coaching staff make this offseason, the Bulldogs' identity for the 2025-26 season takes greater shape.
The Zags have also confirmed their starting frontcourt will be back next fall, as well as two important developmental pieces from a squad that went 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Few and company probably aren't done fishing for more talent. Gonzaga has four open scholarships available and has been linked to an international prospect from Spain recently. That being said, it's still anyone's guess as to what the Zags will look like come October.
Following the Bulldogs' latest portal moves, here's a look at who's projected to fill out their rotation next season.
Gonzaga's projected starting five
The keys to the offense will be handed over to point guard Braeden Smith. The 6-foot-tall Seattle native has had the past year to absorb as much as he can about the program and its culture while taking a redshirt year upon transferring from Colgate. In the 2023-24 campaign with the Raiders, Smith put up 12.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game, earning Patriot League Player of the Year honors while leading his team to the NCAA Tournament.
Last season, the Zags posted their worst 3-point field goal percentage in the Few era, going 35.4% from deep on 21.2 attempts per game (277th in the country). Shooting guard Adam Miller should help boost those numbers in 2025-26. The 6-foot-3 Arizona State transfer knocked down a career-high 42.9% of his attempts from behind the arc last season while averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Sun Devils.
Gonzaga's second transfer addition of the offseason, small forward Tyon Grant-Foster, provides the Zags with some scoring pop, assuming the 25-year-old is granted a seventh season of college hoops by the NCAA at some point this offseason. Grant-Foster has had moments over the past two seasons where he looks like one of the best players in the country — evidenced by when he put up 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game with Grand Canyon during the 2023-24 campaign.
The bulk of Gonzaga's offense will once again run through forward Graham Ike; whether that be in the post, the pick-and-roll game, or anywhere else on the floor, the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior will find ways to create scoring opportunities for himself. Ike's led the Zags in that category in each of the last two seasons with 16.5 points per game in the 2023-24 campaign, followed by 17.3 points per game this past season. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Ike make it onto a few preseason All-America ballots later this summer.
Rounding out the projected starting five is center Braden Huff. The 6-foot-10 post has certainly earned his keep next to Ike and gives the Zags a one-two punch up front that not many other teams in the country have at the moment. In his three postseason starts last season, Huff averaged 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while logging 29.3 minutes per game.
Gonzaga's projected rotational players
It'll be interesting to monitor the development of center Ismaila Diagne and his role with the Zags after showing potential as a freshman. In a game against Santa Clara, Diagne recorded nine points, four rebounds and a block in 19 minutes. While being limited to 10 games due to injury, he put up 3.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per game.
Freshman wing Davis Fogle could play meaningful minutes right away for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-6 Anacortes, Washington, native is the No. 35-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports composite.
It remains to be seen how healthy guard Steele Venters will be after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries, though the career 40% 3-point shooter would certainly provide a big boost to Gonzaga's perimeter shooting. Still, the Bulldogs have other options to go to from the bench, like 6-foot-10 forward Parker Jefferson. A former Minnesota signee, Jefferson has decided to instead bring his talents to Spokane for his freshman season of college. Given Gonzaga's already loaded frontcourt, time will tell how the former 3-star recruit will be utilized in year one with the team.