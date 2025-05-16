Report: Gonzaga 'destined' to land international prospect from Spain
Mario Saint-Supery, a 19-year-old international prospect from Spain, will reportedly join the Gonzaga men's basketball team ahead of the 2025-26 season.
According to a report from Eurohoops.net, the 6-foot-3 point guard is "likely destined to choose Gonzaga," joining this offseason's wave of young European players who've decided to move overseas to pursue their NBA dreams through the NCAA.
Mark Few and the Bulldogs have an extensive track record of turning international recruits into NBA talents. Time will tell if Saint-Supery adds his name to that long list, though he already has some pro experience under his belt from spending time in Spain's top professional league this past year.
Saint-Supery suited up for BAXI Manresa, a club team based in Manresa, Spain, that competes in the Liga ACB and Champions League. While on loan from Unicaja, he earned All-ACB Best Young Team honors with 8.0 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. Saint-Supery also shot 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range on 2.1 attempts per game.
Mario Saint-Supery also made three appearances with the Spanish national team in the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers. He made a name for himself at the U18 FIBA EuroBasket in 2024, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.
If Saint-Supery does commit to the Zags, he'd be Gonzaga's 11th scholarship player for the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs' backcourt currently features Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and rising junior Emmanuel Innocenti. Gonzaga's 2025 recruiting class also includes three-star recruit Parker Jefferson and four-star prospect Davis Fogle.
An excellent passer with a great feel for the game, Saint-Supery checks a lot of the boxes the Zags look for in their floor generals.