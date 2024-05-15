Report: Santa Clara’s Adama Bal to withdraw from NBA Draft
Adama Bal will withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and will return to Santa Clara for his senior season, according to reports. The 6-foot-6 French guard was named to the All-WCC first team after putting up 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this past season.
Bal, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility in April, measured and went through the pre-draft process at the G League Elite Camp in Chicago, the same combine that Gonzaga’s Anton Watson went through. In his first scrimmage on Saturday, Bal finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and made three 3-pointers in nearly 26 minutes of action. He followed that up with a five-point, three-rebound outing in the second scrimmage on Sunday.
Bal, who started his career at Arizona, generated NBA buzz for his craftiness and ability to score in a variety of ways. Most up-to-date NBA mock drafts didn’t have him going in either the first or second round, though another year of college under his belt could be the difference for him this time next spring.
After receiving feedback from NBA scouts and general managers, Bal is set to return to a Santa Clara team that features plenty of familiar faces from last season. The Broncos are slated to return 76.1% of their minutes from the 2023-24 campaign, the second-highest return rate in the league behind the Bulldogs, including five of their top six scorers. Herb Sendek also brought back 6-foot-1 guard Carlos Stewart, who was an All-WCC player at Santa Clara before transferring to LSU last season.
Gonzaga fans remember Bal for his game-winning layup and free throw against the Zags in January. Bal finished with 17 points and six assists in the 77-76 final from Santa Clara, as the Broncos snapped a 26-game losing streak against their WCC rivals.
Santa Clara has become a hub for NBA players in recent years. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (2022) and Golden State Warriors wing Brandin Podziemski (2023) were selected in the first round in back-to-back drafts after starring with the Broncos.