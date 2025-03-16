Selection Sunday live updates: Gonzaga earns 8-seed, faces Georgia in first round of 2025 NCAA Tournament
College basketball's day of judgement has finally arrived.
The selection committee is set to reveal the entire 68-team bracket for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament during CBS' broadcast of Selection Sunday, set for 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.
The 31 conference champions, including West Coast Conference champion Gonzaga, have earned automatic bids. The committee will award an additional 37 at-large bids and seed each of the 68 teams into four regions during the selection show.
The Bulldogs (25-8, 14-4 WCC) entered Sunday ranked No. 8 in the NET with a 5-5 record in quadrant 1 games, 5-3 record in quad 2 games and a combined 15-0 record in quad 3 and quad 4 games. It's not the most eye-popping postseason resume, though it's still worth noting the Zags rank highly across numerous predictive metrics websites like KenPom (No. 10) and Torvik (No. 11). Gonzaga is also ranked No. 341 in the country in "luck" according to KenPom, as all eight of its losses this season have come by an average margin of 5.1 points.
How will the selection committee balance Gonzaga's efficiency margins against its postseason resume? Follow our live updates for the full March Madness bracket reveal:
LAST FOUR IN, LAST FOUR OUT:
Texas, Xavier, San Diego State and North Carolina were the committee's last four teams to make the field. Indiana and West Virginia — two teams Gonzaga faced in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament — as well as Boise State and Ohio State were the first four teams out.
WEST REGION
3:31 p.m. PT: Missouri is the region's No. 6 seed and takes on No. 11 seed Drake this Thursday in Wichita, Kansas. Texas Tech is a 3-seed and meets 14-seed UNCW on Thursday. Bill Self and John Calipari go head-to-head when 7-seed Kansas faces 10-seed Arkansas in Providence, Rhode Island. No. 2-seed St. John's takes on No. 15-seed Omaha.
3:31 p.m. PT: Florida is the region's No. 1 seed and takes on No. 16 Norfolk State. No. 8-seed UConn and No. 9-seed Oklahoma battle in Raleigh, North Carolina. 5-seed Memphis and 12-seed Colorado State duke it out in Seattle, with the winner taking on No. 4-seed Maryland/No. 13 Grand Canyon.
MIDWEST REGION
3:22 p.m. PT: Houston gets its third consecutive No. 1 seed, this time as the Big 12 champions. The Cougars take on SIU Edwardsville in its first tournament appearance. Gonzaga is the 8 seed in the Midwest region and will face 9-seed Georgia in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament from Wichita, Kansas, this Thursday.
Clemson is the 5-seed and faces 12-seed McNeese, while Purdue is the 4-seed and takes on 13-seed High Point in the first round.
EAST REGION
3:15 p.m. PT: Saint Mary's gets the 7-seed in the East Region and will go to Cleveland to battle 10-seed Vanderbilt out of the SEC on Friday. Alabama is the No. 2 seed and takes on 15-seed Robert Morris.
3:14 p.m. PT: BYU earned a 6-seed and gets to face 11-seed VCU in Denver for the first round. Wisconsin is the No. 3 seed in the region and faces 14-seed Montana, making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.
3:12 p.m. PT: Duke is the East Region's No. 1 seed and will take on the winner of American/Mount Saint Mary's in the First Four. Mississippi State is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9-seed Baylor in Raleigh, North Carolina. Oregon is the No. 5 seed and gets to go to Seattle for the first weekend. The Ducks take on 12-seed Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Tommy Lloyd and Arizona are the region's 4-seed and face 13-seed Akron in the first round from Seattle on Friday.
SOUTH REGION
3:06 p.m. PT: Ole Miss is the 6-seed in the South and will take on either San Diego State or North Carolina in an intriguing First Four matchup between the Aztecs and Tar Heels. Gonzaga beat San Diego State earlier this season. Michigan State is the region's No. 2 seed, extending its streak to 27 consecutive appearances in the big dance. Marquette is the 7-seed and will face 10-seed New Mexico in Denver. Iowa State earned a 3-seed and will face 14-seed Lipscomb in Milwaukee.
3:03 p.m. PT: Auburn is the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed in the South Region and will take on either Alabama State or Saint Francis from their First Four game. No. 8-seed Louisville takes on 9-seed Creighton in Lexington, Kentucky, while Big Ten champion Michigan earned a 5-seed and will face UC San Diego out of the Big West in Denver. Texas A&M is the 4-seed and takes on 13-seed Yale, the Ivy League champion.
