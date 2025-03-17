Gonzaga players react to Selection Sunday: 'We're excited to prove something'
The Gonzaga men's basketball team experienced a range of emotions as it heard its name called during CBS' broadcast of Selection Sunday, solidifying the program's 26th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
There was excitement knowing the season wasn't over just yet. Fulfillment for those who understand that playing basketball in March is not a guarantee when the season tips off in November.
Perhaps for some, seeing "Gonzaga" pop up on the 8-seed line in the Midwest Region was to be expected, given that many bracketology experts had the Bulldogs hovering around the 7-10 seed range heading into Sunday. On the other hand, the Zags ranked near the top 10 of the NET and just about every other predictive metrics website out there, despite what their average resume suggested about their body of work. Their seed, as well as their destination for the first weekend, was really anyone's guess.
Regardless of what some may have projected going into Sunday, the reality is that the Bulldogs will have to go through the 9-seed Bulldogs from the SEC if they're to have a chance at extending their streak to 10 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances. Gonzaga (25-8, 14-4 WCC) faces Georgia (20-12, 8-10 SEC) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. PT from Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Here's what Graham Ike, Braden Huff, Ben Gregg, Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman had to say after Selection Sunday.
Reaction to earning an 8-seed in the Midwest Region:
Huff: "I knew we'd be anywhere from that eight to maybe like six to five range so, wasn't too sure where we'd end up, but, yeah I think being that 8-seed, kind of on the higher end, I think we're excited to prove something. We're gonna go into March with a chip on our shoulder. It's gonna be great for us, I'm really excited."
Ike: "Ultimately just grateful that we can be part of this. We know we punched our ticket last week, so we'd know we'd be in, but really just hearing our names called — it's fulfilling. It's a different feeling than last year, kind of not knowing where we'd be at. We knew we had a little bit of a better gauge of where'd be kind of be at. But ultimately it's just a great position to be in. Basketball still has to be played and that's what we're excited about.
Gregg: "It didn't really matter what seed we saw pop up, we were just gonna be excited to still be playing in March. There's not a lot of teams that have this opportunity so, we're thrilled to still be playing and make a deep run."
Nembhard: "Just excited to be in the tournament again. Excited to go out there and play some good hoops against a good team. Coaches will get us prepared tomorrow, I'm sure they'll probably be watching a lot of film tonight so, we're just excited to get after it."
Hickman: "I think we were all just excited. Honestly just for our names to be called on Selection Sunday is a blessing in itself so I think everybody was just excited and ready for us to get it started and knowing what our opponent is so we can come into practice tomorrow and prepare for them."
Thoughts on playing Georgia in the first round:
Hickman: "They're a really talented group. Asa [Newell], he came here [on a visit] so I know a little bit about him. He's putting up terrific numbers over there at Georgia, so we're have to do a lot of homework on him and double down on him when they're on offense — we'll get into all of that, I'm sure tomorrow. They got a good talented group."
Nembhard: "We obviously know that they got a really good freshman — Asa Newell — he came here on a visit and he went to Montverde [Academy], so I'm familiar with him. He played in a great conference. I think they're a super athletic team that likes to get up and down I think so, I think we're just looking forward to going down there to play against a great team and seeing what we can do."
Ike: "Great matchup, they're a great team. Actually their leading scorer, leading rebounder is a guy we brought here on a visit: freshman Asa Newell. So I think that'd be a fun matchup between he and I and some of the other guys. But we respect him as a team and we look forward to a great matchup."
On if the Zags are playing their best basketball going into the NCAA Tournament:
Huff: "I think we're hot right now as a group. We're clicking on both sides of the ball, so to be playing like we are this time of year, I think we're playing our best ball. It's what you want as a team, and we're ready to see where we stand up against everyone else in the country."
Gregg: "For sure it gives us confidence, winning those types of games [in the West Coast Conference tournament], every games in March is huge. Now it's win or go home, and we know the importance of that, and we're not ready to be done yet. So we're gonna come with a big chip on our shoulder, with that confidence that we've had in the last five games. Looking forward to it and can't wait to play more basketball."