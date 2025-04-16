Should Gonzaga pursue Treysen Eaglestaff in the transfer portal again?
Treysen Eaglestaff was one of the most highly sought-after players in the early cycle of the college basketball transfer portal before committing to South Carolina in late March.
Just over two weeks later, the 6-foot-6 guard from North Dakota is once again one of the hottest commodities on the open market. On Wednesday, Eaglestaff informed Jeff Goodman that he de-committed from the Gamecocks.
Eaglestaff initially chose South Carolina over the likes of Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky, among other schools that expressed interest in the Fighting Hawks' leading scorer from last season. Eaglestaff finished second in the Summit League in scoring with 18.9 points per game, shooting 35.9% from 3-point range on 7.1 attempts per game. He dropped 51 points and knocked down eight 3-pointers against South Dakota State in the conference tournament, leading his squad past the Jackrabbits in a 85-69 victory. Eaglestaff also had a 40-point night against Alabama in a thrilling nonconference battle back in December.
With the portal set to close in less than a week, Mark Few and his coaching staff have still yet to reel in any transfers to replace their outgoing talent from a team that won the West Coast Conference tournament and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Four rotational players are set to graduate, including three backcourt players, while another two have found new homes via the portal. Maryland transfer Rodney Rice, who listed the Zags in his final six last week, would fill a couple of team needs should he commit to Gonzaga over his other pursuers from the Big East, Big Ten and SEC.
Acquiring backcourt depth is certainly a high priority for Few and the staff this offseason, though it's also worth noting the forward/wing spot is thinner now that Dusty Stromer is at Grand Canyon, Michael Ajayi is with Butler and Jun Seok Yeo's name is in the portal. Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-7 Virginia transfer, and incoming 6-foot-6 freshman Davis Fogle are set to join the ranks. Emmanuel Innocenti could play minutes at the "3" if he opts to return to Spokane for his junior season. It's also unclear whether 6-foot-7 sharpshooting wing Steele Venters will be ready to go by the start of next season, as the Eastern Washington transfer has yet to make his Gonzaga debut due to back-to-back season-ending injuries that he sustained in the preseason of 2023 and then again in 2024.
Given the uncertainties surrounding Gonzaga's 2025-26 roster, the addition of Eaglestaff to the mix would likely address some of those concerns; particularly in regard to outside shooting and forward/wing depth.