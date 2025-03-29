Should Gonzaga target Utah Valley transfer Tanner Toolson in the portal?
Life for the Gonzaga Bulldogs is going to look much different without "the best point guard in college basketball" around.
To Mark Few, Ryan Nembhard was deserving of that title, even if there were those in the sport who thought otherwise. He might not receive the attention he deserves from the national audience, but there's no way to erase Nembhard's name from the history books. And for Gonzaga, there's not another point guard with the same high-IQ and floor vision who also has a pinch of moxie to bring it all together just sitting in the transfer portal.
Not only did Nembhard complete one of the most impressive campaigns from a statistical standpoint a point guard has ever put together in the modern era, he was also someone who wanted the ball in his hands when the outcome of a game was on the line. The same could be said for Khalif Battle, the electrifying 6-foot-5 guard who never shied away from the spotlight in his one season with the Bulldogs. Now both are set to graduate this spring, along with guard Nolan Hickman, who finished his four-year career at Gonzaga with over 1,300 career points and 200 made 3-pointers.
Collectively, that's a lot of buckets, assists and backcourt experience walking out the door this spring. Gonzaga can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Braeden Smith has had the last year to prepare for this moment, as the Colgate Raiders transfer spent last season with the Zags as a redshirt player to preserve eligibility and develop his skills behind the scenes with the training staff. Smith, the former Patriot League Player of the Year, could play alongside Emmanuel Innocenti at the other guard spot, should the 6-foot-5 Italian decide to return to Spokane for his junior season.
Outside of Smith and Innocenti, though, Gonzaga is thin at the guard/wing position after Dusty Stromer entered his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 Stromer sometimes provided as a backup guard when Hickman or Nembhard needed a rest, though with Jun Seok Yeo and Michael Ajayi also in the portal, the Bulldogs certainly have room to add new talent to the mix.
New Mexico Lobos transfer guard Donovan Dent was an enticing candidate, though it appears the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year is going to pick from one of the other blueblood programs that are in pursuit. Obi Agbim was another intriguing option after bursting onto the scene with the Wyoming Cowboys last season, but it seems like the Baylor Bears have emerged as the frontrunners to land the All-MWC guard.
Even if the Zags strikeout on both Mountain West guards, another who played in the Western Athletic Conference last season could be a potential fit in Utah Valley Wolverines transfer, Tanner Toolson.
Toolson's a native of Vancouver, Washington, and attended Union High School before committing to play for Mark Pope and the BYU Cougars in May 2020. Toolson joined the team in 2022 after his two-year mission, but a torn ligament he sustained to his foot while on mission prevented him from seeing the floor much as a freshman. He then transferred to Utah Valley, where he spent the past two seasons playing for Todd Phillips.
This past season, Toolson earned All-WAC honors after putting up 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals while playing and starting all 34 games for the Wolverines, who captured the WAC regular season title with a 15-1 record in league play. Utah Valley fell short of clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a 89-82 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes in the WAC tournament championship game. Toolson did what he could while scoring a season-high 28 points.
Toolson's 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame might not appear intimidating, but he's adept at attacking and finishing at the rim. He shot 65% at the rim last season. Toolson also excelled as a spot-up shooter, especially in the left corner, where he knocked down 51% of his attempts. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective on offense either, which could pair well next to the more ball-dominant Smith in Gonzaga's backcourt.
Toolson can also find ways to score as a cutter away from the ball. He might not be the pick-and-roll maestro that Nembhard or Hickman were, but he can still find the open man if he can't turn the corner and attack the paint. His ability to knock down shots as a spot-up shooter and his overall fluidity on offense would most definitely help Gonzaga's half-court offense maintain flow and rhythm.
There's a lot of talented guards in the portal, with more likely on the way as the season draws closer to a wrap, but Gonzaga should consider looking at Toolson to potentially fit alongside the current crop of guards it has on the roster.