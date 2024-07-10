Team USA vs. Canada: How to watch, betting odds for USA Basketball Showcase
As two of the heavy favorites to win gold in men’s basketball this summer square off in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Gonzaga men’s basketball head coach Mark Few will face conflicted feelings when he sees two of his former players compete against his team.
Few, an assistant on the U.S. national team’s staff for the 2024 Olympic Games, has already experienced what it’s like sitting opposite of a former Bulldogs standout from last summer’s FIBA World Cup. The Americans trudged to the bronze medal game after a few letdowns, which pitted them against the Canadians and veteran Kelly Olynyk.
“It was strange last year when we played Kelly [in the bronze medal game at the FIBA World Cup],” Few said during media availability in June. “It was strange, you know, you’re rooting for him but then obviously you want to win the game really really bad.”
Things might get weirder with Andrew Nembhard on the roster as well. Both he and Olynyk were named to Team Canada’s final 12-man roster for the Paris Games, along with nine other NBA players including All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets). Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks), RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors) and Lu Dort (Thunder) rejoin from last summer’s FIBA squad that got Canada to its first Olympics in men’s basketball since 2000.
Ranked No. 7 on FIBA’s World Rankings, Canada figures to make a strong push for the gold in Paris. After its exhibition against Team USA, Team Canada (Group A) begins the group phase of the Olympic basketball competition on July 27.
Team USA is the heavy favorite to claim its fifth consecutive gold medal with a roster loaded with some of the NBA’s greatest players. LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant headline a squad that combines 10 NBA All-Stars and four former league MVPs.
The U.S. has exhibitions against Australia (Abu Dhabi, July 15), Serbia (July 17), South Sudan (July 20, London) and Germany (July 22) before the group phase begins on July 28 against Serbia.
The Americans roster took a blow when Kawhi Leonard opted out of USA Basketball earlier Wednesday, prompting Derrick White to fill in just a month removed from winning a championship with the Boston Celtics. Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, was ruled out against Team Canada due to calf soreness that has limited him during training camp.
Even without two of its superstars, Team USA is favored by double-digits against Team Canada. Here’s how to watch the USA Basketball Showcase and the latest betting odds from sisportsbook.com.
How to watch Team USA vs. Canada
What: Team USA faces an early test as it takes on Team Canada in the USA Basketball Showcase
When: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 10
Where: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FS1
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USA -10.5 (-125); Over/under 200.5 (-118)
For more Gonzaga basketball and 2024 Olympic Games coverage visit Gonzaga Nation.