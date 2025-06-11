Texas State President fuels Pac-12 rumors with clever social media repost
A quick scroll through Kelly Damphousse's social media pages reveals some interesting insights about the president of Texas State University.
His admiration for Bobcats athletics is apparent, of course. But when he isn't reposting content that's school-affiliated, Damphousse will sometimes decide to have some fun of his own.
Like a few months ago, when he posted a photo of a bowl of lobster bisque to X while comparing it to the negotiations Texas State was having with the Pac-12 conference about potential membership at the time.
“On my way back to (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport), I stopped for a great lunch near the White House,” Damphousse wrote. “People sometimes think that I’d be happy with half a bowl of soup. After all, a cup of soup is better than no soup at all. But for me, it’s a full bowl or nothing.”
Damphousee has another witty repost to decipher: a photo of what appears to be two beavers swimming in the San Marcos River near Texas State’s campus.
The San Marcos River is home to beavers, the mascot of Pac-12 founding member Oregon State, as well as nutria, which are often confused with beavers given their similar features. Unlike beavers, though, nutria are perceived to be a much more invasive species that wreak havoc on wetlands, destroying vegetation and disrupting ecosystems.
Luckily for the San Marcos River, and perhaps a positive omen for Texas State, the semi-aquatic creatures in question appear to be beavers based on their nose size (admittedly, it's hard to tell given their tails aren't visible).
In that case, perhaps the Bobcats are due for some positive news regarding their Pac-12 aspirations.
Following last week’s approval of the House settlement, reports indicate the Pac-12 is close to announcing a media deal and will begin extending formal invitations to expansion targets. Texas State has been regarded by some as a legitimate finalist to receive a Pac-12 invitation because of its growing enrollment (40,678 students in 2024-25) and budding athletic programs.
The Bobcats are relatively new to high-level college athletics, having joined the FBS in 2012 and experiencing very little success until head coach G.J. Kinne’s arrival. Kinne has guided Texas State to consecutive eight-win seasons in the Sun Belt Conference, earning him a lucrative seven-year contract worth $2 million annually — one of the richest deals at the Group of 5 level.
On the hardwood, the Bobcats are coming off a 16-16 campaign (9-9 record in Sun Belt play).
The current eight members of the Pac-12 have signed their Grant of Rights and membership agreements, cementing July 1, 2026 as the official date in which Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State join Oregon State and Washington State to form a new version of a once 100-year-old conference.