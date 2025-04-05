Toledo transfer Sam Lewis commits to Virginia
Toledo Rockets transfer guard Sam Lewis has committed to the Virginia Cavaliers, according to Jeff Goodman.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were among the teams that reportedly contacted the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Lewis after he didn't go through on a scheduled visit with the Texas A&M Aggies earlier this week. The Xavier Musketeers and Villanova Wildcats also contacted Lewis, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London, before he decided to take his talents to Charlottesville, Virginia, to play for Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom.
Lewis is Virginia's first portal acquisition under Odom, who was named the next head coach of the Cavaliers just a few days before the transfer portal opened March 24.
Lewis finished fourth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring with 16.2 points per game. He also grabbed 4.7 rebounds and recorded 1.2 assists per game, earning All-MAC second team honors in the process. Lewis started all 33 games that he appeared in and shot 47.0% from the field and 44.0% from 3-point range (4.0 attempts per game). He scored in double figures in all but two games and crossed the 20-point threshold 11 times this past season, including a season-high 23 against the Akron Zips in the MAC tournament.
Lewis attended Simeon Career Academy — the same high school basketball powerhouse that produced Gonzaga assistant coach and Chicago native Zach Norvell Jr. — before he committed to Toledo in 2022. He earned all-state honors after leading Simeon to a 29-3 record and Chicago city championship. As one of the top seniors in Chicago, Lewis committed to Toledo over Akron, Northern Illinois, Cleveland State, Southern Illinois, and Illinois-Chicago.
For Gonzaga, adding a player like Lewis — a career 43.0% 3-point shooter — to the backcourt mix would've gone a long way for next season and potentially beyond. The Bulldogs' top five 3-point shooters from 2024-25 are set to either graduate or transfer this spring. That doesn't account for Steele Venters returning to the fold, but regardless, Mark Few and the coaching staff will likely be in the market for a backcourt player with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate.