Top-10 center recruit lists Gonzaga in his final schools

NEWS: Sam Funches, a four-star big man in the class of 2026, is now down to 10 schools, @247Sports is told.



Finalists:



- Gonzaga

- LSU

- Cal

- Vanderbilt

- JSU

- Ole Miss

- Mississippi State

- Kansas State

- Kansas

