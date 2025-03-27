Top-ranked center in transfer portal picks Creighton over Gonzaga, others
Iowa Hawkeyes transfer Owen Freeman has committed to the Creighton Bluejays, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-10 sophomore and former Big Ten Rookie of the Year was the top-ranked center in the transfer portal. The Gonzaga Bulldogs were reportedly among four "schools to watch" in the race to land Freeman when he entered his name into the portal.
Freeman missed the final six weeks of the season due to a finger injury that will require surgery, but when he was healthy, he made a significant impact on both ends of the floor for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19 appearances this season. Freeman also shot 63.8% from the field.
Freeman is set to fill the Bluejays' center spot after Ryan Kalkbrenner graduates this spring. Kalkbrenner earned All-Big East honors three times and was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year recipient during his five-year college career in Omaha, Nebraska. He finished second in program history in career points (2,443), rebounds (1,146) and blocks (399).
Tipton reported in an On3+ article that Freeman's "asking price" was over $2 million in NIL, which was apparently too expensive for even the Auburn Tigers and Michigan Wolverines.
As for the Zags, they hope to run back their starting frontcourt for at least one more go-around, as Braden Huff and Graham Ike are both eligible to return for the 2025-26 campaign. That tandem combined to score almost 33% of the team's total points from last season, with Ike leading the way at 17.1 points per game, followed by Huff's 11.0 points per game.
Ismaila Diagne's return for his sophomore season would certainly bolster Gonzaga's frontcourt defensively. The 7-foot-tall center from Senegal contributed rim protection and provided more size in the paint down the stretch of the regular season, most notably in a road game against the Santa Clara Broncos. Still, the Bulldogs will at least need to consider adding some frontcourt depth, knowing they'll lose 6-foot-10 senior Ben Gregg to graduation this spring.