Report: Gonzaga expected to be in the mix for Iowa transfer Owen Freeman
Owen Freeman hit the transfer portal Saturday morning less than 24 hours after the Iowa men's basketball program fired longtime head coach Fran McCaffery.
Freeman, a 6-foot-10 sophomore from Moline, Illinois, averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19 appearances this season. He missed the final six weeks due to a finger injury that will require surgery, though the former Big Ten Rookie of the Year is still expected to be one of the top big men to hit the portal this offseason.
According to On3.com's Joe Tipton, there are already four schools expected to be in the mix for Freeman's services: Arkansas, Creighton, Gonzaga and Michigan.
The Bulldogs will at least need to consider adding some frontcourt depth once they lose 6-foot-10 senior Ben Gregg at the end of this season. All-WCC forward Graham Ike, who leads the team at 17.1 points per game, has the option to use one more year of eligibility. Redshirt sophomore Braden Huff and 7-foot freshman Ismaila Diagne are also eligible to return to the frontcourt next season.
Senior guards Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman are in their final years of eligibility, as is sixth-year guard Khalif Battle. The Zags have a floor general stashed under a redshirt year in Braeden Smith, a Seattle native and former Patriot League Player of the Year at Colgate in 2023-24. Emmanuel Innocenti, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who played more minutes down the stretch of the regular season, could also return to bolster the Zags' backcourt.
Earlier this season Gonzaga added Jalen Warley, a 6-foot-7 wing from Virginia who entered the portal in October after Tony Bennett announced his retirement. Warley will be eligible for the Bulldogs next season.
Tipton added that he expects Freeman to receive NIL offers at around "the $1 million mark and possibly higher." There's precedent of talented forwards and centers commanding hefty price tags in the portal, most notably Washington's Great Osobor and Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins from last offseason's transfer cycle.
The transfer portal for men's basketball is open from March 24 to April 22. Student-athletes whose coach leaves the school will have an additional 30 days to enter the portal beginning the day after the coach's departure.
The Hawkeyes (17-16, 7-13 Big Ten) parted ways with McCaffery after 15 years at the helm of the men's basketball program. McCaffery is the school's all-time leader in wins with 297 and leaves with a record 143 victories in the Big Ten.
Freeman chose Iowa over Michigan State, Indiana, Marquette, Illinois and a handful of other offers as a member of the 2023 class. According to Tipton, Freeman will have two more years of eligibility at his next destination.
