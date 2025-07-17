Top-ranked recruit plans to visit Gonzaga
The weeks leading up to the 2025-26 college basketball season are shaping up to be a pivotal recruiting stretch for Mark Few and Gonzaga.
In addition to hosting a top-50 rated player from the 2026 class, the Bulldogs will reportedly have the top-ranked high school prospect in the class of 2027 on a visit to campus this October.
Baba Oladotun, a 6-foot-8 forward from Maryland who received an offer from the Zags last month, told On3 on Wednesday that he has plans to visit Gonzaga in October.
"It’s not official yet, but you can talk more with my dad about that,” Oladotun said to On3.
Oladotun didn't specify a date for his trip to Spokane. He's the second known visitor expected to be on Gonzaga's campus in October, with four-star 2026 center prospect Sam Funches slated to take an official visit during the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (Oct. 3-5).
Oladotun is currently considered by ESPN and 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, though that could change if he decides to reclassify. Per On3, the James Hubert Blake High School (Maryland) product "has a path" to joining the 2026 class, which has been labeled by some recruiting analysts as being weaker in overall talent and star power in comparison to other years.
Gonzaga's been in contact with several high-profile recruiting targets in next year's graduating class, including the class' top-ranked player, Tyran Stokes Jr., as well as five-star guard Ikenna Alozie and top-25 forward Cameron Holmes.
Oladotun told On3 that he wants to go to a school that will prepare him for the NBA, support his "belief in Jesus Christ” and back his academics. It seems, then, that a private Jesuit university with a history of developing pro talent would be a potential fit for Oladotun's college career, as Gonzaga has produced seven draft picks since 2021 while qualifying for the NCAA Tournament every year in that span.
Oladotun has been on unofficial visits to USC and UCLA. He's coming off an impressive run at the Nike EYBL Session 2 in Memphis, where the 6-foot-9, 175-pound wing showcased his elite shotmaking in front of several college coaches while suiting up for Team Durant's U17 squad. In eight AAU games, Oladotun averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field.
Oladotun holds offers from all the top-tier programs, including Alabama, Kansas, Texas, Miami, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and UCLA, among others.
Oladotun's father, Ibrahim Oladotun, was born in Nigeria and played at Wagner before transferring to Pensacola Junior College (Florida) and then eventually Virginia Tech.
Gonzaga has landed one No. 1-ranked recruit in program history, and he recently won his first NBA championship. Four years before his historic performance in Game 7 of the NBA Finals helped deliver the Oklahoma City Thunder a title, Chet Holmgren committed to the Bulldogs as the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2021. The 7-footer guided Gonzaga to the Sweet 16 prior to being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.