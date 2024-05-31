Tracking WCC players in 2024 NBA Draft: Michael Ajayi, Adama Bal withdraw
As the deadline for college players to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft loomed Wednesday night, the decisions of many draft hopefuls impacted the college basketball hierarchy heading into next season.
In the final hours before the clock struck midnight, some big names announced they’ll be returning to campus in the fall. UConn’s Alex Karaban will rejoin the Huskies on a quest for a three-peat. Fromer Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis will be back at Wake Forest after earning All-ACC honors this past season. Two ESPN Top 100 players — Coleman Hawkins and Jamir Watkins — are two of the biggest names in the transfer portal, as both withdrew from the draft as well. Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis withdrew his name to transfer to Arkansas, and Daron Holmes II, the Atlantic-10 Co-Player of the Year, opted to stay in the draft just prior to Wednesday’s deadline.
In total, five AP All-Americans will return to their respective schools next fall after testing the draft waters: North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Johni Broome from Auburn, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson, Arizona's Caleb Love and Alabama's Mark Sears.
The West Coast Conference pecking order began to take shape as some of the league’s most impactful players made their pro decisions. Here’s a look at which players from the WCC opted to stay in or withdraw from the draft:
MICHAEL AJAYI, GONZAGA: WITHDRAW
The Bulldogs officially welcomed the 6-foot-7 All-WCC wing after he pulled his name from draft consideration in the final hours leading up to the deadline. Ajayi apparently turned some heads from NBA teams with his measurements and play at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Illinois, earlier this month, though he opted to play out his final year of college eligibility with a likely preseason top-10 team. Scouts will likely keep an eye on Ajayi throughout his senior year.
JONATHAN MOGBO, SAN FRANCISCO: DRAFT ELIGIBLE
San Francisco’s 2025 NCAA Tournament aspirations took a hit earlier this week when Mogbo, the reigning WCC Newcomer of the Year, announced that he’ll keep his name in the NBA Draft player pool. The 6-foot-8 forward showcased his versatility as somewhat of a point forward on offense who could bring the ball up the floor and run plays through. Mogbo’s tenacity on the boards (WCC-high 10.1 rebounds per game last season) and overall athleticism (fifth-fastest three-quarter court sprint of any 2024 combine participant) boosted his draft stock significantly. Mogbo is ranked No. 42 on the ESPN Top 100 players available.
ADAMA BAL, SANTA CLARA: WITHDRAW
Bal’s return to campus means the Broncos will return five of their top six scorers from last season’s team that finished fourth in the WCC standings. The 6-foot-6 French guard was named to the All-WCC first team after putting up 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this past season. Pairing him with LSU transfer Carlos Stewart, a former All-WCC guard with Santa Clara two seasons ago, is likely going to be the route Herb Sendek takes when he assembles his starting five.