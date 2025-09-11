Transfer portal update: Where former Gonzaga women's players landed
The transfer portal has forever changed the course of college athletics, with many student-athletes playing for three or four different schools before exhausting their eligibility.
While Gonzaga has largely avoided significant roster overhaul year over year, transfers out do still happen — enough that there are quite a few former Zags playing elsewhere in college basketball this upcoming season.
While there are seven former Zags set to suit up for different schools on the men's side, coach Lisa Fortier has not had quite as many losses on the women's team, with just four former players on different rosters heading into 2025-26.
Below is a look at those four players, where they ended up, and how they performed while at Gonzaga:
Claire O'Connor, Colorado
O'Connor came to Gonzaga as a freshman in 2023-24 after starring at Lakeside High School in Bellevue, WA. She was buried on the bench her first year, averaging just 1.2 points in 5.9 minutes per game, but blossomed into a starter and key contributor last year for coach Lisa Fortier.
O'Connor averaged 7.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 40.8% from three in 34 games in 2024-25, playing a valuable role as a floor spacer for Gonzaga and superstar Yvonne Ejim.
O'Connor opted to transfer after two years in Spokane and landed at Colorado in the Big 12, where she will suit for a coaching staff that includes former Gonzaga guard Taelor Karr.
Bree Salenbien, Ball State
Salenbien came to Gonzaga in 2021-22 as one of the highest-rated freshmen in program history, but injuries prevented her from carving out much of a role in Spokane.
The 6'2 guard played 29 games as a freshman in 2021-22 but missed the entire next season with a knee injury, and only played 12 games in 2023-24. She was finally healthy enough to play a big role this past year, appearing in 21 games and averaging 6.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.
Salenbien transferred to Ball State, a program that went 27-8 and 16-2 in the MAC last year, giving the Michigan native a chance to play her final season closer to home and for a very solid program.
Naya Ojukwu, Cal
Ojukwu is a 6'1 forward from Meridian, ID who began her college career at Utah in 2022-23, appearing in just four games. She then landed at Gonzaga for 2023-24, but once again was limited to a small role, in this case appearing in nine games and averaging 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds.
She then transferred again, landing at Morgan State in the MEAC and exploding — averaging 17.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 15 games while earning All-MEAC honors.
Now on her fourth school, Ojukwu is back closer to home at Cal in the ACC, hoping her success last year will lead to a breakout role at a high major institution.
Payton Muma, Wyoming
Muma is a 5'8 guard from Colorado who spent the first two years of her career at Gonzaga, appearing in 33 games and averaging 1.4 points in 7.3 minutes per night. She transferred after the 2023-24 campaign and landed at Wyoming in the Mountain West, playing 7.8 minutes and averaging 1.6 points in 18 games. She'll be with the Cowgirls again this upcoming season.