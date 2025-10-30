Tyon Grant-Foster on Gonzaga's culture: 'We're gonna have a real special year'
Despite committing to the Gonzaga Bulldogs in late May, Tyon Grant-Foster spent very little time with his new teammates and coaches this summer. Instead, he was battling the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility, a battle he and his team of lawyers won on Monday when he was granted a preliminary injunction, which will allow him to suit up for Gonzaga this season.
However, despite only a handful of practices leading up to Gonzaga's season opener on Monday, Grant-Foster is already feeling right at home with his new team — and the love and support he received from his teammates and coaches while going through his legal battle has seemingly brought this group even closer together heading into the 2025-26 season.
The 6'7 wing showed nothing but gratitude after his injunction hearing on Monday, calling out the coaching staff and his teammates for helping him get through this difficult time, and acknowledging how much it means to him to be a part of a close-knit team culture like Gonzaga's.
"We're gonna have a real special year," Grant-Foster told reporters after Monday's exhibition win over Western Oregon. "This group of guys, everyone is bought in. I've been a part of numerous teams, but this team, the culture is crazy here. You feel it when you walk into this arena, [from] the ticket ladies to the janitors. I'm just grateful to be here and part of this group."
Not only was coach Mark Few in attendance for Grant-Foster's injunction hearing in Spokane County on Monday, but a trio of players — Jalen Warley, Braeden Smith, and Steele Venters — were there as well, at least until they had to leave to get ready for the game.
Gonzaga's camaraderie and support for Grant-Foster not only helped the 25-year-old wing through this difficult offseason, but it also helped the program secure a promising high school recruit as well.
Dooney Johnson committed to Gonzaga on Wednesday morning, after being in Spokane over the weekend. He was at Gonzaga's exhibition game against Western Oregon, and said the team's attitude toward Grant-Foster and overall togetherness helped make his decision an easy one.
"It was how they all fought for him and went to court for him and really came together in these tough moments," Johnson said. "It really meant a lot. Even with me coming down at that time, they still took care of me. It made me feel special. It made my family feel special.”
Gonzaga will begin the season on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 PM PT, and the game will be broadcast on KHQ and ESPN+ for those out of market.