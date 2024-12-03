WCC basketball Power Rankings: Gonzaga remains No. 1
It’ll be hard to compare any seven-day stretch over the course of the college basketball regular season to that of Feast Week, which delivered some of the tastiest matchups and overtime thrillers hoops fans could’ve asked for over the Thanksgiving holiday break.
From Hawaii to the Bahamas, there were more than 30 overtime games — three went to double-overtime and another wasn’t decided until triple overtime — and 11 buzzer beaters across the countless multi-team events going on around the globe. If all the tightly-contested finishes already didn’t make for an NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the amount of upsets surely did. Over half of the teams featured in the Associated Press Top 25 poll suffered at least one loss and five of those teams lost multiple times.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were one of the many ranked teams that endured a setback during Feast Week, as they fell in overtime to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Battle 4 Atlantis opener as the No. 3-ranked team in the poll. The Zags bounced back with victories over No. 14 Indiana and Davidson to take fifth in the eight-team event.
Here’s a look at our fourth West Coast Conference power rankings of the season.
1. GONZAGA (7-1)
Last result: 90-65 W vs. Davidson (11/29)
The Zags recovered from their tough overtime loss on short notice to beat a talented Hoosiers squad, 89-73, the next day followed by a win over Davidson, 90-65, closing out their trip to the Bahamas on a high note. Ben Gregg led the way with a career-high 24 points off the bench while Ryan Nembhard recorded a personal best with 14 assists. Gonzaga debuted at No. 3 in the NET and already boast a pair of Quad 1 victories over Baylor and at San
Next: Saturday vs. No. 4 Kentucky (Climate Pledge Arena; 7 p.m., ESPN2)
2. SAINT MARY’S (7-1)
Last result: 68-64 L vs. Arizona State (11/29)
After putting together a signature performance on the defensive end of the floor to hold USC to 36 points, the Gaels came up short to the Sun Devils in a back-and-forth contest in their Acrisure Classic finale. Freshman guard Jordan Ross paced with 19 points and four assists and Augustas
Marciulionis added 13 points for Saint Mary’s, which has one tune-up before two big games away from home against Utah in a campus game on Saturday, followed by an important matchup with Boise State in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Dec. 14. The Gaels rank No. 24 in the NET and sit on the 10-seed line in the latest ESPN Bracketology update.
Next: Tuesday vs. UTSA (7 p.m., ESPN+)
3. SAN FRANCISCO (6-2)
Last result: 87-59 W vs. Mercyhurst (12/1)
The Dons haven’t had a problem taking care of business at the Hilltop thus far in nonconference play, though they’ll need to bring that energy with them on the road later this month when they come across their next opportunities to add to their at-large bid resume. San Francisco has a pair of tune-ups before taking on Loyola Chicago at Fiserv Forum (Dec. 15), followed days later by a matchup at Bradley (Dec. 18). That game against Braves could be a Quad 1 game for the Dons based on how the early editions of the NET shake out. Malik Thomas leads San Francisco at 17.3 points per game, which ranks fourth in the WCC.
Next: Thursday vs. Saint Louis (7 p.m., ESPN+)
4. WASHINGTON STATE (7-2)
Last result: 68-57 W at Nevada (12/2)
Despite missing their leading scorer Cedric Coward (shoulder), the Cougars stunned the Wolfpack to pick up their first Quad 1 win of the season. Isaiah Watts erupted in the second half with five 3-pointers to lead the way with 17 points, while LeJuan Watts chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds. WSU held Nevada to 39% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range, along with forcing 15 turnovers.
Next: Saturday vs. Boise State (Idaho Central Arena; 1 p.m., CBS)
5. OREGON STATE (5-2)
Last result: 90-57 W vs. UC Davis (11/30)
They haven’t beaten a team ranked inside the top 200 on KenPom.com yet, but that hasn’t stopped the Beavers from climbing into the top 75 on KenPom and the top 50 of the NET after beating UC Davis on Saturday. Those rankings would probably be even better if not for a blown second half lead to Oregon at home. Regardless, Oregon State has looked balanced on both ends of the floor. Parsa Fallah recorded a season-high 25 points and Michael Rataj notched his fourth double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the win over UC Davis. Rataj leads the WCC in rebounds at 9.8 per game.
Next: Saturday vs. Idaho (2 p.m., ESPN+)
6. SANTA CLARA (3-5)
Last result: 76-69 L vs. Washington (11/29)
The first month of the season wasn’t kind to Herb Sendek the Broncos. Following Friday’s loss to the Huskies, Santa Clara dropped to two games below .500 as it heads into a difficult road matchup at McNeese on Tuesday.
Next: Tuesday at McNeese (4 p.m., ESPN+)
7. LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (3-3)
Last result: 73-70 W vs. Wyoming (11/27)
Jevon Porter exploded for 29 points on 6-of-12 from downtown to lead the Lions on a come-from-behind victory over the Cowboys, who led 64-54 with 5:47 left in the second half, and claim the Cancun Challenge championship. LMU led by 13 points at halftime but needed to close the game on a 19-6 run to put Wyoming away for good.
Next: Wednesday at Colorado State (6 p.m., Mountain West Network)
8. PACIFIC (5-5)
Last result: 75-66 L at Colorado (12/2)
The Tigers let a 10-point lead evaporate within minutes of the second half, as they fell short to the Buffs despite 24 points from 6-foot-7 senior Elias Ralph.
Next: Saturday at Illinois State (2 p.m., ESPN+)
9. PEPPERDINE (2-6)
Last result: 68-53 L vs. Weber State (11/30)
The Waves’ offensive struggles continued in their 15-point defeat to Weber State over the weekend. Pepperdine went 17-of-52 (32.7%) from the field and failed to reach the 60-point threshold for the third time this season.
Next: Wednesday vs. Life Pacific (6 p.m., ESPN+)
10. PORTLAND (3-5)
Last result: 101-90 2OT W vs. Denver (12/1)
The Pilots went 0-3 at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina, last week but rebounded with a thrilling double overtime win over Denver on Sunday. Vukasin Masic led five Portland players in double figures with 27 points.
Next: Friday at Kent State (4 p.m.)
11. SAN DIEGO (3-4)
Last result: 69-64 W vs. Marian (11/27)
The Toreros squeaked out a 5-point win over a non-Division-I opponent behind an all-around effort on offense. Tony Duckett led with 16 points, while Kjay Bradley and Steven Jameson added 15 apiece.
Next: Tuesday at Arizona State (6 p.m., ESPN+)
