What Andrew Nembhard said ahead of NBA Finals Game 7
Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the right to be crowned NBA champions in a winner-take-all Game 7 from the Paycom Center Sunday night.
The former Gonzaga men's basketball standout stepped up in a big way to keep Indiana's season alive in Game 6, finishing with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four assists and three steals in 31 minutes, adding another memorable performance to his rapidly growing playoff portfolio.
The Pacers expect Tyrese Haliburton to play through his strained calf, though they'll still need more elimination game magic from Nembhard if they're to pull off just the fifth win by a road team in a Game 7 in NBA Finals history.
Nembhard's already developed quite a reputation for elevating his game when the lights are at their brightest, like when he dropped 20 points in his most recent Game 7 appearance against the New York Knicks to help Indiana advance past the Eastern Conference semifinal round last season.
Here's what Nembhard had to say regarding the role experience plays in Game 7, as well as his emotions heading into the biggest game of his professional basketball career.
On defending Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the spotlight
"It's a very, very tough challenge. He's a guy who's been one of my toughest guards in the league, and I'm really excited about those competitive matchups, you know? And these are the times we get to show those types of things. It's fun for me."
On his emotions heading into Game 7
"It feels good. It feels as normal as normal could be. I'm excited about this opportunity. I know it's gonna be a big environment, and it's gonna be a lot of emotions, but I think we're all just ready to hoop and enjoy the hoops."
On drawing experiences from last year's Game 7 vs. the New York Knicks
"A lot of highs and lows, a lot of times where it seemed like we were out of it. They went up almost 3-0 and then we came back. Just the way we stayed together and played hard and didn't really look at the clock. Just play together and let the 48 minutes speak for itself."
"There will definitely be some rising emotions and just feelings toward a Game 7 like last year, and I think experience always helps in these situations."
On why the national media has overlooked the Pacers all season
"I think they just don't feel the togetherness, the connectivity and continuity we've had over the last two, three years. I think that plays a big role in us having success. Our coaching staff does a great job of putting us in the right positions. And we play hard, we play together, and I think the teams around the league we played over the last year, they know how tough this team is."