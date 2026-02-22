What Gonzaga players said after beating Pacific

Graham Ike shot his way to 20 points, Davis Fogle came up big with 18 off the bench and Gonzaga battled and clawed its way to a 71-62 win over Pacific Saturday night.

It was hardly pretty, but the Bulldogs (27-2, 15-1 West Coast Conference) dug in their heals defensively and made just enough plays on the offensive end to move one step closer to another regular season league title with Saturday's victory over the Tigers (17-13, 8-9 WCC).

Here's what Ike, Fogle and Emmanuel Innocenti had to say after the game.

Fogle on what it took to beat Pacific

"I think just staying super solid on defense, not fouling, making sure like we're holding them to one shot, and then just trying to get easy buckets. Obviously getting it into Graham leads to great things, and then just hitting free throws. I thought we shot better down the stretch than we have in the past couple games."

Ike on Gonzaga's defense

"That's something we pride ourselves on, especially this entire year. We know like the ball's gonna fall, sometimes, sometimes it might not, but we can stop the other team from scoring. And these guys definitely do it night in and night out, and I can't be more proud of them and the entire squad for the way we play defense and just grit it through a win tonight."

Ike on his performance

"I definitely felt like it was more gappy tonight in the paint. I definitely thought I could have done a better job of taking care of the ball and hitting shooters in there, in their pockets, finding open guys, and I didn't tonight, and that's me. But still, kudos to the guys for being shot-ready, driving closeouts, getting on the offensive glass... just gotta make the defense pay on whatever they give us.

Ike on Davis Fogle's progression

"I've been seeing it since he stepped foot on campus. This guy's a worker day in and day out. He doesn't miss a day. He's always in the gym, early mornings, late nights, man, he doesn't miss a day, and kudos to him. It's just a testament to his work, of what we're seeing this year and what we'll see to come for the rest of his career."

"I think just the edge that he plays with, the mentality that he plays with. He's ahead of his years, and that's why you see what he's doing right now."

Innocenti on preparation for upcoming Portland matchup

"Like every other game. As [Ike] said; you'll see on Wednesday."

WATCH FULL VIDEO

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS