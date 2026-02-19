What Gonzaga players said after decisive win over San Francisco

San Francisco took a Graham Ike-less Gonzaga down to the wire last month when the two met at McCarthey Athletic Center for the first of two regular-season meetings between West Coast Conference foes, though the Bulldogs still managed to squeak out a 2-point win.

With the Zags' leading scorer in the fold for Wednesday night's rematch at the Chase Center, the Dons probably would've liked to have knocked down 14 3-pointers as they did at the Kennel in order to keep pace with Ike and company in the second go-around.

Instead, San Francisco was a paltry 5-of-24 from outside the arc, Ike dropped a cool 22 points and Gonzaga didn't have to stress as much as it did when it saw the Dons last month as it cruised to an 80-59 victory on Wednesday.

A concerted group effort on the defensive end of the floor, holding San Francisco to 9-for-26 shooting in the second half, and contributions from Ike's supporting cast also helped the Zags extend their win streak over San Francisco to 35 games. Mario Saint-Supéry had 14 points, six assists and four rebounds; Emmanuel Innocenti provided a necessary spark in the first half and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds; and Davis Fogle chipped in eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes off the bench.

Here's what Fogle and Innocenti had to say about the Zags' win, Ike's performance and much more after the game.

Both on Mario Saint-Supéry's performance

Fogle: "I thought he was just normal Mario. He played with a lot of confidence, hit some big shots and stretch and just kind of got everyone involved."

Innocenti: "He's a huge player for us. He's shown us that every game this season. Today was great, and we need him."

Innocenti on limiting San Francisco's effectiveness from 3-point range

"I feel like we just learned from our mistakes from the past game [against San Francisco]. We knew they were a great shooting team, so we were just a little bit more focused on that and we got a good result."

Fogle on Graham Ike's play as of late

"I think he's just been dominant. His turnaround midrange, I think he's been hitting that a lot, which at the start of the season, he wasn't shooting that as much. And inside, just finishing everything, getting a lot of offensive rebounds. That's just what he does."

Fogle on the upcoming stretch of games

"Just take it day by day. I think every day, just be locked in what we got going that day, whether it's film or practice, and then once the game comes, execute what they want us to do, and we'll take our business."

