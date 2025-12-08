What Gonzaga players said after blowout victory over North Florida

Gonzaga proved its deep rotation would be a lot for its opponents to handle on a number of occasions through the first month of the college basketball season.

Sunday night's nonconference tilt against North Florida, roughly 48 hours following a thorough performance on both ends of the floor against Kentucky, provided another opportunity for the Bulldogs to flex their depth en route to a blowout victory.

This time, however, they did without their leading scorer in the lineup due to injury. Nursing some ankle soreness, Graham Ike watched from the bench in a matching zip-up hoodie and sweatpants as 12 of his teammates scored at least one points during Sunday’s 109-58 win over the Ospreys, led by 24 points from his frontcourt partner, Braden Huff, and supplemented by double-digit outings from Tyon Grant-Foster (19), Davis Fogle (15), Mario Saint-Supéry (13) and Steele Venters (12).

The Zags still dominated in the paint against the undersized Ospreys, though their outside shots went down as well thanks to home hot shooting from Saint-Supéry and Venters. Those two shot a combined 8-for-10 from downtown, as Gonzaga was 10-for-18 from long range and 43-for-70 (61.4%) from the floor overall.

Here's what Huff, Saint-Supéry and Venters had to say after the game.

Saint-Supéry on his 3-point shooting

"We're working a lot on shooting because we got to be a very good team shooting the ball from 3. And today I had a good day. I made the first one, and I started feeling good, and I kept shooting."

Venters on finding his rhythm from 3-point range

"I just try to come out and be aggressive. Mario definitely makes it easy for me. And same with B-Huff, getting me open shots. So yeah, just got to knock them down."

Huff on his performance

"I knew going in I just had to be physical, post hard, be quick and get into my moves. I air-balled a hook early. I was like, 'Whoa, gotta lock in,' so got that out of my system, and then was able to make some after that. But yeah, it was good."

"And especially when [Venters and Saint-Supéry are] shooting it the way they are, it's hard. You got to make a decision whether to double or play one-on-one. So yeah, they made my job really easy tonight."

Huff on Gonzaga's culture

"I think what's really cool about this team is on any given night, anyone can have their their night. I think we're super deep. And what's really cool about this team is nobody's selfish. Everyone's excited when another guy has their night, and maybe you don't have your night, but you're excited to see your teammates succeed. So I think that's really cool. It's a really unselfish group, and makes it a lot of fun to play with."

Huff on facing UCLA

"Super excited. UCLA-Gonzaga, it's always a fun one. And yeah, ready to get a win in Seattle. We had some ones we've kind of let slip there, so just to be able to go down there play UCLA, it'll be a fun one, and we're excited to compete."

