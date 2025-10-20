What Gonzaga players said after first exhibition game of the season
With an NAIA school in town for an exhibition tilt, Sunday was another typical outing at the office for the Gonzaga men's basketball team.
Except, the player at the top of the Bulldogs' scoring column was someone who'd never suited up in a collegiate game before: Davis Fogle, a former four-star recruit hailing from Compass Prep High School (Arizona) by way of Anacortes, Washington.
The 6-foot-7 wing showcased his ability to score in a variety of ways, finishing with a team-high 18 points in the Zags' 111-62 victory over the Eagles.
Fogle hardly took off his foot off the gas pedal as he continually attacked the teeth of Northwest's defense. He went 8-for-12 from the floor and recorded a rebound, assist, block and steal in 21 minutes of play, highlighted by a few thunderous dunks and a straight-armed flex to the Kennel crowd.
"I've always been confident my game," Fogle said after the game. "I know how much work I put in, so, just going out there, not playing scared of [making a] mistake; just just going out there, playing, having fun. This is what I love to do."
Here's more from Fogle, as well as comments from Jalen Warley and Steele Venters, following the Zags' exhibition win.
Fogle on his performance
"My teammates, these guys — they instilled a lot of confidence in me. And the coaches just trusting my work and just going out there, playing, having fun. I'd say that's the approach I took with it."
All three on Braeden Smith
Warley: "The main word is competitive. He's just a great competitor. We redshirted together last year; just the way he sees the game is at a high level."
Venters: "The way he's able to push the pace is huge for us. He's super cerebral, and he's just a floor general, so it really helps."
Fogle: "I think his leadership is amazing; not only through his words, but his actions. And then just on the court with him, he always makes the right play. If he needs to score it, he can score it. If you're open, he's going to hit you."
Venters on the Huff-Ike tandem
"We all think they're the best two bigs in the country. Their presence is definitely felt every night. They're going to have to get doubled; that's going to make more space for us to work. It's going to be hard to stop them, and it's going to be big for us."
Fogle on the team's defensive intensity from the first to second half
"At halftime, we just talked about being in the gaps and just speeding them up. And I think we did a really good job of that; getting in the pass lanes and then getting out in transition and running. It's obviously a super fun way to play."
Warley and Venters on Fogle's development
Warley: "He's just a sponge. He's always in the gym. He's always not just listening to information, but applying it soon as he hears it. So that's been really impressive, especially as a young guy just getting to college. I can say he does that every single day."
Venters: "He's fearless. When you have a guy like this who can score at any given time, it makes it a lot easier, especially coming in as a freshman."