What Gonzaga's players said after Kraziness in the Kennel
Graham Ike had a message for Steele Venters before they were introduced in front of a jam-packed McCarthey Athletic Center for Gonzaga's annual Kraziness in the Kennel event on Saturday.
"I just gave him a big hug like, 'I'm so happy to have you back out here,'" Ike said after the preseason festivities. "I know what it's like [to have a season-ending injury], and just to see the lights and the fans and him back on the court, it just means so much because I know what he's been through just to get back."
Specifically, Venters sustained a torn ACL prior to the 2023-24 campaign, then tore his Achilles just over a year ago, delaying his Bulldogs debut even further, before suiting up Saturday in front of a jam-packed crowd that had been anticipating what the 6-foot-7 sharpshooter from Ellensburg, Washington, could do in red, white and blue threads for roughly two years.
Final stats from an intrasquad scrimmage won't mean much for long, but perhaps a foreshadowing of what's to come when the Zags officially tip the 2025-26 campaign off on Nov. 3: nine points on 3-for-4 from downtown, a stat line Venters put up after beating out Arizona State transfer Adam Miller in the 3-point shootout earlier in the afternoon.
"We'll get a lot of 3s from Steele," Ike said. "A lot of just high-energy plays. We're glad to have him back."
Here's more from Ike, as well as comments from Braden Huff and Braeden Smith, following Kraziness in the Kennel.
Smith on playing in front of fans after redshirting last season
"It was great. It was a long year but, I think I got out of it what I was looking to get out of it, and I'm very fortunate to play now and I'm really excited for the season."
Huff on what he and Ike can accomplish this season
"I think the sky's the limit. I mean, it's not just a two-man show; it's top to bottom. I think top to bottom it's a really fun squad. I said it out there: Graham's super easy to play with; all these guys are super easy to play with. It's a fun group."
Ike on having Tyon Grant-Foster in the fold
"It feels great to have Tyon here. He adds a piece to our team that we needed; brings great energy, great effort, and he's really here to play with us. He's having a great time and just smiling from ear to ear since he's been here. We're just trying to bring him along slowly but surely. Rome wasn't built in a day, but it was built; we'll build it with him."
Smith on playing alongside Jalen Warley and Adam Miller
"It was great. Jalen played small-ball '4' a lot tonight against Huff and I thought he put up a really good fight. You see his athleticism and his competitiveness, so it was fun being out there with him. Obviously Adam hit a couple of 3s tonight (three of them) so having him be able to space the floor for us makes it easier for us."
Ike and Huff on their growth over the offseason
Ike: "I don't know if one is in front of another. We've both grown in such tremendous ways, but just different ways. I feel more explosive, I feel more energized and just more aware on the court. I feel like this is my first time getting three years in a row in basketball. It's been so long, so everything's coming together."
Huff: "Along the same lines; definitely feel stronger. I put in a lot of work with [strength and conditioning coach Travis Knight] this summer and fall, so, stronger and obviously more athletic too. Gotta be able to guard those guys on the perimeter better this year, so that was a big emphasis."