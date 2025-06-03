What Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard said after NBA Draft workout with Golden State Warriors
The last time Ryan Nembhard played basketball in the Bay Area, he dropped a record-breaking 16 assists in a 20-point Gonzaga win over West Coast Conference foe San Francisco.
Fast forward almost three months to the day, Nembhard returned to the heart of the Golden State Warriors, this time to showcase his talents to the organization's scouting and other front office personnel.
Nembhard took part in a pre-draft workout hosted by Golden State at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, along with Sion James (Duke) and CJ Huntley (Appalachian State).
"We were in the practice gym, so we weren't on that court," Nembhard said in reference to the Chase Center, where he set Gonzaga's single-game assist record against the Dons in their regular season finale. "Good to be back at San Fran. I always liked playing in San Fran. I don't think I've ever lost out here, so, it's been fun."
During Nembhard's two-year run with the Zags, they beat the Dons in both matchups at the Chase Center by an average margin of 19 points, including the 95-75 victory this past March. Nembhard crossed the double-digit assist threshold 18 other times last season, and his ability to dictate traffic and lead an offense is why several other NBA teams have already brought him in for workouts ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
But in addition to his playmaking prowess, Nembhard's defensive capabilities will also be crucial to his potential success as a 6-foot-tall guard who has to line up against players who are sometimes five inches taller than him.
"I feel like people doubt it, just because I'm a smaller guy, but I feel like there's a lot of guys in the league that are small and make it tough on these bigger guys to put the ball on the deck and then make plays," Nembhard said. "So I'm just trying to be physical, do the little things as well as be a leader."
Here's more from Nembhard following his pre-draft workout with the Warriors, including what it's like to share his journey with his brother Andrew Nembhard, another former Gonzaga guard who's set to make his NBA Finals debut with the Indiana Pacers this week when they battle Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On sharing his experiences with his brother
"It's a super exciting time. Obviously we're both in pretty unique situations that don't happen to a lot of people in your lifetime, so it's special to talk to him all the time, just about life and stuff. I'm excited for him. I think [the Pacers] got a real chance, and I'm also excited for my process. It's been fun so far."
"Super proud [of Andrew]. Things like this don't happen often. Some people may never even reach the finals in their whole career, so it's special for him to do it in year three. I've always had belief in him and his ability to do big things in this league, so I'm super happy for him and super excited to keep watching."
On potentially playing for the Golden State Warriors
"I played at a college that has a lot of lineage and a lot of legacy and whatever it may be. So it'd be special to come here. And obviously I've known what they've done. I watched it my whole life, growing up as a kid; still got Steph and all those great guys here. So it'd be great to be able to come in and provide any impact I could, whatever way they need me — play hard, be good on the defensive side of the ball — so I think it would be special to be in this type of organization."
The aspect of Nembhard's game he feels is most NBA-ready
"I think day one, I think just my ability to read the pick-and-roll is going to translate pretty well. I think my feel for the game, my impact ... just being able to impact and have feel out there and make winning plays for a team, I think that that's what I could impact the team day one."
On the best piece of advice he's received during the draft process
"Just be you. People like you because you're what you've shown your whole career. It's not going to change all of a sudden now because you're in this situation. So just be you. You can't change certain things about you. You just make people fall in love with who you are."
On how his four-year college experience plays a factor in the process
"I think just my understanding of the game, my feel for the game, my experience in big games and my experience playing 'read-and-react' basketball is huge. Obviously, the league is more of a 'read-and-react' instead of [running] sets-type of league. So to be able to come in and play with new guys from workout to workout, just being able to make reads and put guys in positions where we can succeed, I think is has been a huge advantage for me."