What Gonzaga's Graham Ike, Ryan Nembhard said after loss vs. Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga men's basketball team needed its two most important players to play at their best if the Bulldogs were to have any chance of leaving University Credit Union Pavilion with a win over Saint Mary's on Saturday night.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they had Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard to lean on for support all night, as just about everything on the offensive end of the floor started and ended with the ball in either one's hands.
Nembhard helped fuel the offense from the opening tip, accounting for 13 of his team's first 15 points, while Ike was established as the go-to guy on the low block. Ike led the charge coming out of the halftime break, scoring seven of his team's first 11 points to make it a 1-point game after his team had trailed by as many as 14 in the first half.
Nembhard put the Bulldogs out in front, 47-45, with 10:41 left to play with a smooth jumper from the midrange area, then nailed a big 3-pointer to tie things up at 58 with 1:18 in regulation.
Despite 24 points from Ike, 11 points and 12 assists from Nembhard, the Zags (16-7, 7-3 WCC) didn't get much support from anyone else during a 62-58 loss to the Gaels (20-3, 10-0 WCC) in a pivotal WCC clash from Moraga, California.
Here's what Ike and Nembhard had to say following the loss.
Nembhard on what he saw from the Zags down the stretch:
"We didn't execute. Some turnovers late there; the ball went through a couple guys' hands there and some illegal screens and the rebounding. I think rebounding was the key for sure. They got some key offensive rebounds there at the end. Honestly proud of the fight we had in the second half ... it feels like it's coming together."
Both on what happened during the second-to-last possession (Ike's missed 3 in the corner with 5 seconds left):
Ike: "Perhaps there might've been another option. I thought I got a good look off. It is what it is."
Nembhard: "We had it drawn up and the draw-up didn't work, and that was the best shot we could've got honestly."
Ike on what it's going to take for the Bulldogs to finish off close games:
"More awareness. More aggression from everybody, but ... tomorrow, we'll come together as a squad. We'll correct some of the things that we maybe got wrong, and we just got stay together. It's February. We understand we got to close some of these games out. It's winning time."
Nembhard on whether he's surprised Gonzaga's came up short in so many close games:
"A little bit but at the same time, we got to be better down the stretch for sure, 100%. But a lot of these games have been really close so, it's hard to say."
