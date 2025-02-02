Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
A wild Saturday of college basketball comes to a conclusion from University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California, where Gonzaga and Saint Mary's are set to renew their rivalry in what's shaping up to be another pivotal matchup between West Coast Conference foes.
Tip off is set for 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Every WCC regular season title since the 2002-03 season has either been shared or won outright by the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) or the Gaels (19-3, 9-0 WCC). Both have finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the standings in 12 of the past 13 seasons — a trend that figures to continue as Saint Mary's enters Saturday's matchup with a two-game lead over Gonzaga for the top spot.
The Zags head down to Moraga, California, coming off an emphatic victory over Oregon State at the McCarthey Athletic Center earlier this week. Khalif Battle scored 23 points off the bench, Graham Ike chipped in 22 and Nolan Hickman added 16 in a 98-60 triumph over the Beavers, who were held to just 38.2% from the field after knocking down 58.5% of their attempts in a 97-89 overtime final on Jan. 16.
Saint Mary's enters the matchup as the only unbeaten team left in WCC play. The Gaels thumped Santa Clara the last time out, as the Broncos were held scoreless for a 13-minute stretch while their opponent went on a 30-0 scoring run in the process before coming away with a 67-54 win at the Leavey Center.
Here are the live updates:
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 39, Saint Mary's 38 (15:51): After trailing by 14 points early on, the Bulldogs have their first lead of the night after Graham Ike connected on a soft floater along the baseline, courtesy of a pass from Nolan Hickman. The Zags have delivered numerous body blows this half through Ike, who's scored seven of his team's first 11 points coming out of halftime. The Gaels, meanwhile, missed six of their first seven looks from the field.
HALFTIME: Saint Mary's 36, Gonzaga 28: The Bulldogs yielded one point over the final 3 minutes of the the first half, though the Gaels dictated the flow throughout the first 20 minutes to take a comfortable lead into the locker room. Despite going just 5-of-15 from the charity stripe, Saint Mary's went 12-of-24 from the floor and 7-of-12 from long range to jump out in front of Gonzaga, which struggled to generate many clean looks outside of post touches for Graham Ike. The 6-foot-9 forward had 10 points and five rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard recorded five points and seven assists.
1ST HALF
Saint Mary's 32, Gonzaga 24 (3:36): The Bulldogs have slowed the Gaels' offense to a halt over the past 4 minutes by switching to a zone defense. So far the change has helped create extra opportunities, including a fastbreak score for Nolan Hickman to cut his team's deficit to single digits.
Saint Mary's 32, Gonzaga 18 (7:37): The Gaels scored 10 in a row during a 3-minute stretch to extend their lead back to double-digits, prompting a timeout from Mark Few and the Zags. Gonzaga hasn't found the bottom of the net since Braden Huff's 3-pointer at the top of the arc with 11:27 left in the first half. Struggles from the free-throw line haven't slowed the Gaels down yet.
Saint Mary's 22, Gonzaga 15 (11:49): The Gaels opened up a double-digit lead amid a hot start from the field, before Ryan Nembhard cut into his team's deficit with a 3-pointer. Nembhard has accounted for 13 of his team's 15 points (five assists and four assists).
Saint Mary's 13, Gonzaga 8 (15:13): The Gaels have worked their methodical offense to a tee early on, starting 5-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range to jump out in front of the Zags, who started 4-of-7 from the floor.
Saint Mary's 9, Gonzaga 6 (16:14): Graham Ike swats away a layup attempt from Paulius Murauskas, leading to a fastbreak opportunity for the Bulldogs. Ryan Nembhard found Emmanuel Innocenti in transition for a score, though the Gaels answered with a 3-pointer.
Saint Mary's 2, Gonzaga 2 (19:25): Nolan Hickman gets the Bulldogs on the board with a floater in the lane after Mitchell Saxen scored inside for Saint Mary's.
