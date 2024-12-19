What Gonzaga's players said after win vs. Nicholls
If nonconference play has proven anything about the 2024-25 season so far, it's that there's no telling who will step up in the scoring column for the Gonzaga Bulldogs on any given night.
Some nights, it's one of the experienced guards catching fire from the perimeter that leads the way to victory. Other matchups favor the frontcourt, led of course by the talented duo Graham Ike and Braden Huff.
Together, the two combine for over 25 points per game. How they reach that average, though, is on a night-to-night basis. Sometimes it's Ike who asserts himself down low on the block; other nights, Huff will come off the bench and immediately spark the offense.
On some occasions, like the one Wednesday, there's no stopping either left-handed big from having a big night.
As the Zags (8-3) entered their nonconference tune-up against Nicholls looking to rebound from back-to-back losses, they leaned on their stud center combo to get the job done at home. Huff led all scorers with 25 points, one shy of tying his career-high, while Ike chipped in 20 points as the Bulldogs beat the Colonels, 102-72, from the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Here's what Huff and Ike had to say following the win.
Ike on having a bounce-back game:
"It is what it is. Felt good but, just gotta know who you are. One bad game is not the end of the world. So I come back into work the next day and just keep sawing wood, as coach says. Listen to the game plan and just understand who we are as a squad and who I am as an individual and what I bring to this team."
Huff on what led to a big night for both him and Ike:
"Coaches were just harping all week: Be physical down there. Fight for your position and be aggressive to score on quick moves. We were looking for stuff early, and then obviously running the floor too. And kind of once you're able to see a couple go in, then that makes things easy."
Ike on Gonzaga's balanced offensive attack:
"It's just the squad we got. We got heavy hitters, one through 10 — one through however many guys we got — and everybody knows that just as long as we continue to do our job, good things will come. Not getting outside ourselves, not doing too much; as long as we stick to our roles, we be all right."
Huff on the team's confidence level following a win
"Just feels good to get back in the win column. It's been a while since we've played in the kennel. Students weren't here, so it was a little different. But just to be back and get back in the win column was big for us. Just gotta take care of business Saturday night."
