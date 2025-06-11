What is Gonzaga's new ranking on Bart Torvik?
The college basketball offseason remains in full swing, though many analysts and national media personnel have already started predicting the pecking order for the 2025-26 campaign.
Several big-time transfers have yet to find new homes, and most programs are still hashing out their nonconference schedules. None of that, however, has stopped pundits from assembling top 25 lists and way-too-early power rankings that attempt to forecast next season.
Surely a complicated computer system using advanced data to calculate every team's offensive and defensive efficiencies over the course of a season would need more sufficient information, not just offseason buzz and speculation, before compiling a comprehensive report of all 363 Division-I squads — right?
Well, think again. Bart Torvik's site is already updated to reflect the sport's current landscape, complete with projections for every team's top contributors, offensive and defensive ranks and breakdowns of how much returning talent every program in the country brought back from last season. There are even add and subtract tabs on each team's dedicated page, allowing users to see where their favorite squad would rank if they acquired an unsigned player in the portal.
Gonzaga checks in at No. 24 overall on Torvik. Graham Ike is projected to be the Bulldogs' main source on offense once again, as the 6-foot-9 forward has led the team in scoring in each of the past two seasons, with Braden Huff and Tyon Grant-Foster expected to take on significant roles as well.
The Zags are slated to have the No. 18-ranked offense in terms of adjusted efficiency, and the No. 31-ranked defense according to Torvik's outlook. Gonzaga has brought back just over a quarter of its minutes from last season, not including Steele Venters and Jalen Warley, both of whom were on the roster but didn't play last season. Venters was out with an injury while Warley took a redshirt after transferring from Virginia.
Four of Gonzaga's confirmed nonleague opponents rank in Torvik's current top 30, including No. 7 UCLA, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 23 Creighton and No. 30 Oklahoma. Saint Mary's (No. 53) sits just outside the top 50. The Gaels are followed by No. 65 San Francisco, No. 82 Santa Clara, No. 99 Oregon State, No. 116 Seattle, No. 132 Loyola Marymount, No. 144 San Diego, No. 152 Washington State, No. 223 Pacific, No. 292 Portland and No. 320 Pepperdine from the West Coast Conference.
Torvik has been respected among college basketball enthusiasts for some time, while the site gained notoriety among casual fans during the last NCAA Tournament. Torvik's "Wins Above Bubble" feature was included on teams' official sheets for the first time, enhancing how the selection committee seeds teams based partly on their resume quality.