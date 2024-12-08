Gonzaga can't overcome 2nd half shooting woes in overtime loss to Kentucky: 3 takeaways
Saturday’s top 10 showdown between No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky had the makings of a game being played during the second or third weekend of March more so than it did the first weekend of December.
Two teams are led by head coaches who are well familiar with one another, each boasting rosters deep with talent and experience, spearheaded by high-potent offenses that rank top five in the country in scoring. And it all lived up to the hype — except the Bulldogs (7-2) were on the wrong side of a thrilling 90-89 overtime final loss to the Wildcats (8-1).
“We felt like this would feel like a Final Four game,” Wildcats head coach Mark Pope said. “And early in the season, it certainly did take on that texture for us.”
Here’s three takeaways from Gonzaga’s second loss of the season:
SECOND HALF SHOOTING WOES
There were a few factors that played a role in the Wildcats’ 16-2 scoring run that flipped the game on its head about midway through the second half. Gonzaga went from looking connected and stout on defense in the first half to disorientated and out of position on numerous occasions after halftime. Kentucky started to gain an edge on the boards, which is what kept them in the ballgame during the first half when not much else seemed to be going its way.
For Mark and company, the final 20 minutes of regulation came down to shotmaking — specifically the lack thereof.
“I mean just all of a sudden, a lid was on the hoop,” Few said. “We had a lot of really, really good looks. We've made the first half ones we've made all year, even the free throws, missed a bunch of front ends. And then we gave them life, and they did a great job.”
After going 19-for-35 (54.3%) in the first half, Gonzaga was just 11-for-28 (39.3%) from the field — including 0-for-9 from 3-point range — in the second half and misconnected on a few key free throws down the stretch that could’ve potentially put the game away in regulation. The Zags were 6-for-27 from 3-point range on the night, translating to a season-low 22.2%, and missed 12 consecutive from outside the arc before Dusty Stromer and Ryan Nembhard knocked down back-to-back triples in overtime.
"I mean again we were just getting really good looks. They probably weren't maybe in the same rhythm or context of what we had in the first half, but we had post ups, we had wide open 3s.”
WILDCATS MAKE BIG SHOTS
Jaxson Robinson once told his head coach last season he was never going to play the point guard position again. It’s going to be really hard for him to make that case again after he took control of a shorthanded backcourt and made big plays down the stretch of their come-from-behind victory over the Zags.
Already missing Lamont Butler due to an ankle injury, the Wildcats took another hit when Kerr Kriisa came up lame on an awkward-looking shuffle near midcourt at the 9:31 mark in the second half. That forced the 6-foot-6 Robinson into the point guard spot for the final stretch, and he certainly stepped up to the challenge. Robinson scored eight points in the final 5:22 of regulation and scored a clutch floater with 14 seconds left in overtime to make it 90-86 in favor or Kentucky.
“Played the point for the last eight minutes of the game under massive duress and in the full overtime; I'm telling you, he's special,” Pope said of Robinson. “And getting an insanely difficult shot in the overtime period … he was really special
Andrew Carr paced the Wildcats with 19 points on 8-for-12 from the field. He also converted on a big-time jumper that tied the game at 79 apiece with 1:01 left in the second half. Prior to that, he had a crucial block on defense with just under three minutes remaining.
NEXT: UCONN AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
The Bulldogs have a week to regroup and prepare for what awaits them at Madison Square Garden when they take on the No. 25 UConn Huskies (6-3) in what will likely be the equivalent of a home game for Dan Hurley’s squad.
“Obviously going all the way across the country and basically playing a home game for them so it’ll be another great environment like this was,” Few said of the upcoming matchup. “Really, really physical. And especially when they're teeing up and getting after you, that's what they [do] and then they’re great on the glass. And they’re elite offensively with all the layered stuff they do on offense.”
