Where Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard checks in on NBA Draft big boards following impressive combine performances
There are only a few college basketball programs in the country that can say they've helped a set of brothers achieve their goals of reaching the NBA.
Duke has a bit of a track record in this arena, having sent both the Plumee (Marshall, Mason and Miles) and Jones (Tyus and Tre) brothers to the next level. Time will tell if incoming freshmen Cameron and Cayden Boozer add their names to the exclusive list of Blue Devils brothers in the NBA, though it probably won't take long to find out.
Stanford claims Brook and Robin Lopez, who were selected No. 10 and No. 15 overall, respectively, in the 2008 draft. Kansas brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris also joined the association just minutes apart, as Markieff was taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns before Marcus was chosen with the 14th pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 draft.
Iowa (Keegan and Kris Murray) and Michigan (Franz and Moritz Wagner) have each developed a set of brothers into NBA players as well.
Gonzaga, which has produced 20 NBA Draft selections during the Mark Few era, could have its first brother combo in the NBA as early as next season, though that'll depend on whether Ryan Nembhard hears his name called at next month's NBA Draft in Brooklyn, following in his brother Andrew's footsteps about three years after he was taken with the 31st pick in the 2022 draft.
Ryan recently showcased his high basketball IQ and playmaking abilities in front of NBA personnel and scouts at the draft combine in Chicago this past week. Across two scrimmage games, Nembhard averaged 10.5 points and 7.0 assists while playing alongside teammates he'd just acquainted with earlier in the week. Nembhard also shot 73% in the combine drills.
With just over a month until the 2025 NBA Draft (June 25-26), here's a look at where Nembhard's projected to land according to a few draft analysts.
Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman
Draft pick: No. 58 overall
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Pro comp: Tre Jones
What Wasserman said of Nembhard: "After leading the nation in assists, Ryan Nembhard dished out 14 in two NBA combine scrimmages (three turnovers). Athletic and scoring limitations are evident, but he’ll get looks from teams who value his ability to run offense and set the table."
ESPN, Jonathan Givony &
Jeremy Woo
Draft pick: N/A
Big board position: No. 89 out of 100
What Woo said about Nembhard: "Nembhard's subpar positional size might limit interest from certain teams, but his intuitive playmaking, strong decision-making and ability to organize the floor are all qualities teams search for in their backup guards."
Yahoo! Sports, Kevin O'Connor
Draft pick: No. 57 overall
Team: Orlando Magic
Pro comp: Tyus Jones
What O'Connor said about Nembhard: "Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year. But with his small stature, he has natural limitations that put a cap on his upside. For the Magic, he’d bring value as a set-up man for the stars."