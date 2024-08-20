Who are the most impactful transfers in WCC men's basketball? Ranking every team's newcomers
The Gonzaga men’s basketball program isn’t the only West Coast Conference school that’s capitalized on NBA-level talent in the college basketball transfer portal over the past few seasons.
In fact, the past two players to win the WCC Newcomer of the Year award — San Francisco’s Jonathan Mogbo and Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski — both went on to the NBA after transferring into the WCC. A majority of the league has embraced acquiring older and more experienced talent instead of relying on freshmen to carry a bulk of the workload. As such, a handful of power conference players make their way West in hopes of getting more playing time at the mid-major level.
Here’s a look at the most important newcomer for every WCC team heading into the 2024-25 college basketball season.
GONZAGA BULLDOGS: MICHAEL AJAYI
The All-WCC wing from Pepperdine isn’t slated to be the only transfer who gets impactful minutes in Mark Few’s rotation, as Arkansas grad transfer Khalif Battle should play a role as a sixth-year guard who can score the ball at will. But Ajayi’s ability to knockdown outside shots and his tenacity on the boards as a 6-foot-7 forward is what earned him an invite to the NBA Draft Combine this past spring. He arguably has the most pro potential on a loaded roster and has a lot of upside defensively with a 7-foot wingspan.
SAINT MARY’S GAELS: PAULIUS MURAUSKAS
The 6-foot-8 forward from Lithuania had some NBA buzz heading into his freshman season at Arizona, though he ended up appearing in 23 games and averaging 5.0 minutes in those appearances. The outside shooting stood out the most from Murauskas’ limited runs, as he shot 14-of-27 from 3-point range. Randy Bennett will need someone to fill the role of Alex Ducas moving forward, and if anyone is going to maximize Murauskas’ potential, it would be the reigning three-time WCC Coach of the Year.
SANTA CLARA BRONCOS: CARLOS STEWART
The LSU transfer was Herb Sendek's only addition via the portal this offseason, but given that five of the team’s top six scorers from last season are back, there weren’t too many moves available for the Broncos to make. Stewart was an All-WCC guard at Santa Clara in 2022-23, when he started all 33 games and averaged 15.2 points. He should benefit from playing next to Adama Bal in the backcourt.
SAN FRANCISCO DONS: CARLTON LINGUARD JR.
The Dons are limited on frontcourt depth after Mogbo decided to go pro. That means Lingaurd Jr., a 7-foot center who averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds last season at UTSA, will need to play heavy minutes for Chris Gerlufsen. The sixth-year player shot 65% at the rim in 2023-24 and poses as a solid lob threat for Marcus Williams and Malik Thomas in pick-and-roll offenses.
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS: CEDRIC COWARD
The All-Big Sky forward averaged 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds under David Riley at Eastern Washington last season. After reuniting with Riley down in WSU, Coward should feature heavily on a team that’s without its top seven scorers from 2023-24. The new-look Cougars feature a slew of former Eagles, including the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in LeJuan Watts, AND Coward’s ability to knock down 3s and defend at 6-foot-6 will be valuable in the Cougars’ first season as WCC affiliate members.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT LIONS: MJ AMEY JR.
Myron “MJ” Amey Jr. could be a strong candidate for the WCC Newcomer of the Year award if he’s as effective for Stan Johnson as he was under Tim Miles at San Jose State. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a junior for the Trojans, including 16.5 points on 39.7% shooting from 3-point range during Mountain West Conference play. With Dom Harris now at UCLA, Amey Jr. should step in and contribute right away.
OREGON STATE BEAVERS: DAMARCO MINOR
The All-OVC player from SIU-Edwardsville averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as a 6-foot-tall guard. Minor might not put up those rebounding numbers in the WCC, but the rising senior will have the opportunity to take the keys to Wayne Tinkle’s offense now that Jordan Pope is in Texas.
PEPPERDINE WAVES: MOE ODUM
The 6-foot-1 guard was second in the league with 4.6 assists per game at Pacific last season. It might take some time for Odum to acquaint himself with the rest of the Waves’ incoming transfer portal class, and he’ll have to improve his 3-point shot from 29.6% on 3.6 attempts per game as a sophomore. If he does that, he’ll be an even greater threat on offense in 2024-25.
PACIFIC TIGERS: ELIJAH FISHER
The 6-foot-6 rising junior was productive and efficient for a bad DePaul team last season, as he put up 10.2 points, grabbed 3.8 rebounds and shot 52.0% from the field for the 3-29 Blue Demons. He’s a smart player who finds ways to score through timely cuts from the perimeter or along the baseline. Fisher doesn’t quite stretch the floor (26.3% from deep in 2023-24) but his off-ball movements should open up some things for Pacific’s offense under new head coach Dave Smart.
PORTLAND PILOTS: MAX MACKINNON
The 6-foot-5 Elon transfer has big shoes after program stalwart Tyler Robertson exhausted his eligibility following a three-year run with the Pilots. Like the two-time All-WCC guard, Mackinnon is a big-bodied guard who can stretch the floor a little bit and isn’t afraid to attack the paint either.
SAN DIEGO TOREROS: BENDJI PIERRE
Technically this is Pierre’s third season with the Waves, but because they don’t have any projected newcomers on the 2024-25 roster and Pierre didn’t play last season, he’s the most impactful “newcomer” this season. The 6-foot-8 forward played 15 games and made four starts as a sophomore in 2022-23.