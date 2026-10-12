Who is in the new Pac-12? Every team Gonzaga basketball will face in 2026-27

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are finally members of the Pac-12 conference, although it's not exactly the powerhouse league it used to be.

The only members of the 'old Pac' still in the conference are Washington State and Oregon State, who are both back after spending the past two years independent in football and in the WCC as affiliate members in all other sports.

Instead, the league is populated by five former members of the Mountain West and one school coming over from the Sun Belt, giving the league nine total basketball-playing members for 2026-27.

That means a balanced 16-game conference schedule, with each team playing everyone once on the road and once at home.

Below is a look at each of the eight schools Gonzaga will play in the Pac-12 this season, including GU's record against them in the Mark Few era, how they did last year, and when those matchups are taking place:

1. Boise State Broncos

Mar 20, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Leon Rice leaves the court after being defeated by the Colorado Buffaloes at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2025-26 record: 20-12 (5th in MWC)

Gonzaga's record: 1-1 (last matchup Dec. 2000)

Matchups: Jan. 16 at home, Feb. 10 at Boise

The Leon Rice reunion is going to be one of the more exciting moments of the Pac-12 season. Rice spent a decade at Gonzaga as an assistant coach, before taking the head coaching job in Boise in 2010. He and Few remain close friends, and have not played each other since his departure.

In fact, Gonzaga and Boise State have not played since very, very early in Few's head coaching career, with this year's Jan. 16 home matchup the first between the two programs in 27 years. Rice will be welcomed back to Spokane, but Boise State doesn't look like a true threat to the Zags this season - at least not on paper.

2. Colorado State Rams

Colorado State men's basketball coach Ali Farokhmanesh during a summer practice at the indoor practice facility on July 8, 2026, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025-26 record: 21-13 (T-7th in MWC)

Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Nov. 2013)

Matchups: Jan. 9 at home, March 6 at CSU

Gonzaga and Colorado State have very little history against each other, despite the Rams routinely being among the better mid-major programs out west. Coach Ali Farokhmanesh enters his second full season at the helm with an incredible amount of roster retention, returning four starters from last year's team who got quite hot down the stretch.

Gonzaga's first home Pac-12 game will be against the Rams on Jan. 9, as well as the final regular season game of the season in Fort Collins on March 6.

3. Fresno State Bulldogs

Feb 22, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Vance Walberg looks on in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Clune Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2025-26 record: 13-19 (10th in MWC)

Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Dec. 2001)

Matchups: Jan. 13 at Fresno, Jan. 27 at home

Fresno State is the weakest basketball program of the former Mountain West schools, although Vance Walberg is hoping to change that early in his tenure with the Bulldogs.

Still, this isn't a team projected to challenge Gonzaga too much in year one, with both matchups coming in January this season.

4. Oregon State Beavers

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels assistant coach Justin Joyner during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. | USA TODAY Sports

2025-26 record: 17-16 (4th in WCC)

Gonzaga's record: 3-1 (last matchup March 2026)

Matchups: Jan 24 at OSU, March 3 at home

Oregon State secured a very emotional home win over Gonzaga in its first year as an affiliate member of the WCC, and while the Zags took care of them every other matchup, this could develop into a nice little conference rivalry - especially now that former Saint Mary's assistant coach Justin Joyner is taking over as head coach.

The Beavers retained star guard Josiah Lake and brought in a very strong transfer class that includes Buffalo's Daniel Freitag, BYU big man Xaivion Staton, and San Francisco sharpshooter Legend Smiley, among others.

Gonzaga's senior night festivities will take place against Oregon State on March 3.

5. San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

2025-26 record: 22-11 (2nd in MWC)

Gonzaga's record: 2-3 (last matchup: Nov. 2024)

Matchups: Feb. 6 at SDSU, Feb. 27 at home

No one will immediately replace Saint Mary's in the Pac-12 in terms of a rivalry with Gonzaga, but San Diego State should get there in due time.

The Aztecs are the only new Pac-12 team with a winning record against Gonzaga in the Mark Few era, going 2-3 overall after the two programs split a recent home-and-home series.

This year's SDSU club is very new, with three international additions and only two returners from last year's team, but coach Brian Dutcher is one of the best in the business, so this team could be an issue for Gonzaga by the time the matchup in San Diego rolls around Feb. 6.

6. Texas State Bobcats

Nov 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach Terrence Johnson signals to players during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2025-26 record: 19-13 (2nd in Sun Belt)

Gonzaga's record: 0-0

Matchups: Feb. 4 at home, Feb. 25 at Texas State

Texas State is the only Pac-12 team Gonzaga has not played in the Mark Few era. The Bobcats are coming over from the Sun Belt, where they finished second last year thanks to the play of 6'7 freshman wing DJ Hall.

Coach Terrence Johnson managed to keep Hall in San Marcos, making this a team that could take the conference by surprise in year one.

7. Utah State Aggies

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson reacts in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025-26 record: 29-7 (1st in MWC)

Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Nov. 2017)

Matchups: Jan. 21 at USU, Feb. 13 at home

The best team in the Pac-12, not named Gonzaga, Utah State has been absolutely unbelievable the last decade or so, even with an astonishing six coaching changes since 2018.

Ben Jacobson takes over this season after 20 years at Northern Iowa, and he managed to keep potential Pac-12 Player of the Year Mason Falslev as well as tough forward Karson Templin. If former BYU and Virginia guard Dallin Hall keeps his eligibility, this team will really be a problem for Gonzaga - and should find themselves in the NCAA Tournament regardless.

8. Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars head coach David Riley. | Photo by Myk Crawford

2025-26 record: 12-20 (8th in WCC)

Gonzaga's record: 17-3 (last matchup Feb. 2026)

Matchups: Jan. 6 at WSU, Feb. 17 at home

Gonzaga has absolutely demolished Washington State, winning the last nine matchups, including all four when the Cougars were affiliates in the WCC.

David Riley has really struggled with roster retention thanks to WSU's limited NIL budget, and while this year's roster has some talent on paper, it's hard to imagine them finishing in the top half in the Pac-12.