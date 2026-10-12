Who is in the new Pac-12? Every team Gonzaga basketball will face in 2026-27
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are finally members of the Pac-12 conference, although it's not exactly the powerhouse league it used to be.
The only members of the 'old Pac' still in the conference are Washington State and Oregon State, who are both back after spending the past two years independent in football and in the WCC as affiliate members in all other sports.
Instead, the league is populated by five former members of the Mountain West and one school coming over from the Sun Belt, giving the league nine total basketball-playing members for 2026-27.
That means a balanced 16-game conference schedule, with each team playing everyone once on the road and once at home.
Below is a look at each of the eight schools Gonzaga will play in the Pac-12 this season, including GU's record against them in the Mark Few era, how they did last year, and when those matchups are taking place:
1. Boise State Broncos
2025-26 record: 20-12 (5th in MWC)
Gonzaga's record: 1-1 (last matchup Dec. 2000)
Matchups: Jan. 16 at home, Feb. 10 at Boise
The Leon Rice reunion is going to be one of the more exciting moments of the Pac-12 season. Rice spent a decade at Gonzaga as an assistant coach, before taking the head coaching job in Boise in 2010. He and Few remain close friends, and have not played each other since his departure.
In fact, Gonzaga and Boise State have not played since very, very early in Few's head coaching career, with this year's Jan. 16 home matchup the first between the two programs in 27 years. Rice will be welcomed back to Spokane, but Boise State doesn't look like a true threat to the Zags this season - at least not on paper.
2. Colorado State Rams
2025-26 record: 21-13 (T-7th in MWC)
Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Nov. 2013)
Matchups: Jan. 9 at home, March 6 at CSU
Gonzaga and Colorado State have very little history against each other, despite the Rams routinely being among the better mid-major programs out west. Coach Ali Farokhmanesh enters his second full season at the helm with an incredible amount of roster retention, returning four starters from last year's team who got quite hot down the stretch.
Gonzaga's first home Pac-12 game will be against the Rams on Jan. 9, as well as the final regular season game of the season in Fort Collins on March 6.
3. Fresno State Bulldogs
2025-26 record: 13-19 (10th in MWC)
Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Dec. 2001)
Matchups: Jan. 13 at Fresno, Jan. 27 at home
Fresno State is the weakest basketball program of the former Mountain West schools, although Vance Walberg is hoping to change that early in his tenure with the Bulldogs.
Still, this isn't a team projected to challenge Gonzaga too much in year one, with both matchups coming in January this season.
4. Oregon State Beavers
2025-26 record: 17-16 (4th in WCC)
Gonzaga's record: 3-1 (last matchup March 2026)
Matchups: Jan 24 at OSU, March 3 at home
Oregon State secured a very emotional home win over Gonzaga in its first year as an affiliate member of the WCC, and while the Zags took care of them every other matchup, this could develop into a nice little conference rivalry - especially now that former Saint Mary's assistant coach Justin Joyner is taking over as head coach.
The Beavers retained star guard Josiah Lake and brought in a very strong transfer class that includes Buffalo's Daniel Freitag, BYU big man Xaivion Staton, and San Francisco sharpshooter Legend Smiley, among others.
Gonzaga's senior night festivities will take place against Oregon State on March 3.
5. San Diego State Aztecs
2025-26 record: 22-11 (2nd in MWC)
Gonzaga's record: 2-3 (last matchup: Nov. 2024)
Matchups: Feb. 6 at SDSU, Feb. 27 at home
No one will immediately replace Saint Mary's in the Pac-12 in terms of a rivalry with Gonzaga, but San Diego State should get there in due time.
The Aztecs are the only new Pac-12 team with a winning record against Gonzaga in the Mark Few era, going 2-3 overall after the two programs split a recent home-and-home series.
This year's SDSU club is very new, with three international additions and only two returners from last year's team, but coach Brian Dutcher is one of the best in the business, so this team could be an issue for Gonzaga by the time the matchup in San Diego rolls around Feb. 6.
6. Texas State Bobcats
2025-26 record: 19-13 (2nd in Sun Belt)
Gonzaga's record: 0-0
Matchups: Feb. 4 at home, Feb. 25 at Texas State
Texas State is the only Pac-12 team Gonzaga has not played in the Mark Few era. The Bobcats are coming over from the Sun Belt, where they finished second last year thanks to the play of 6'7 freshman wing DJ Hall.
Coach Terrence Johnson managed to keep Hall in San Marcos, making this a team that could take the conference by surprise in year one.
7. Utah State Aggies
2025-26 record: 29-7 (1st in MWC)
Gonzaga's record: 1-0 (last matchup Nov. 2017)
Matchups: Jan. 21 at USU, Feb. 13 at home
The best team in the Pac-12, not named Gonzaga, Utah State has been absolutely unbelievable the last decade or so, even with an astonishing six coaching changes since 2018.
Ben Jacobson takes over this season after 20 years at Northern Iowa, and he managed to keep potential Pac-12 Player of the Year Mason Falslev as well as tough forward Karson Templin. If former BYU and Virginia guard Dallin Hall keeps his eligibility, this team will really be a problem for Gonzaga - and should find themselves in the NCAA Tournament regardless.
8. Washington State Cougars
2025-26 record: 12-20 (8th in WCC)
Gonzaga's record: 17-3 (last matchup Feb. 2026)
Matchups: Jan. 6 at WSU, Feb. 17 at home
Gonzaga has absolutely demolished Washington State, winning the last nine matchups, including all four when the Cougars were affiliates in the WCC.
David Riley has really struggled with roster retention thanks to WSU's limited NIL budget, and while this year's roster has some talent on paper, it's hard to imagine them finishing in the top half in the Pac-12.
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Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB