Boise State vs. Fresno State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6

If you want a late-night game to watch and bet on Saturday night, No. 23 Boise State hits the road to take on Fresno State in a battle between two 4-1 Pac-12 teams.

Both teams lost in the opening week against Big Ten squads, with Boise State falling to Oregon and Fresno State losing to USC. Since then, both teams have ripped off four straight wins. The Broncos are coming off a 37-18 win against Utah State, and Fresno State is fresh off a 26-6 victory against Washington State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Pac-12 late-night showdown.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Boise State -6.5 (-110)

Fresno State +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Boise State -250

Fresno State +205

Total

OVER 48.5 (-110)

UNDER 48.5 (-110)

Boise State vs. Fresno State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 10

Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: Valley Children's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW

Boise State record: 4-1

Fresno State record: 4-1

Boise State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Fresno State is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Boise State is 3-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-1 in Boise State games this season

Fresno State is 4-1 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-2 in Fresno State games this season

Boise State vs. Fresno State Key Player to Watch

Maddux Madsen, QB - Boise State Broncos

Maddux Madsen has been fantastic for Boise State so far this season. He has completed 65.9% of passes for 1,058 yards, 11 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Not yet turning the ball over is a huge positive for Madsen, giving Boise State the chance to stay in and win every game they play. He has also added 105 rushing yards and a score with his legs. He'll be the best player in the game on Saturday night.

Boise State vs. Fresno State Prediction and Best Bet

Both of these teams are 4-1, but only one is a legitimately good team. Boise State is 18th in college football in both adjusted EPA per play and net success rate. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are 79th and 74th in those two metrics. The Bulldogs have benefited from a weaker schedule, as their box scores show. They lost 39-0 to the Trojans in Week 1, then beat San Jose State by just 16 points and Rice by only 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were on the cusp of beating the Ducks in the opening week and have since posted impressive wins, including a 32-7 victory over Western Michigan.

I'm prepared to lay the points on Boise State as long as the spread stays below the magic number of seven.

Pick: Boise State -6.5 (-110) via DraftKings

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