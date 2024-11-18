Will San Diego State's Miles Byrd play vs. Gonzaga?
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher likely won't know whether he'll have Miles Byrd in the lineup for Monday's matchup against No. 4 Gonzaga until the final moments before tip-off at the Viejas Arena.
The sophomore guard has been deemed a "game-time decision" by his head coach due to a sprained ankle he suffered last week. Byrd sat out of the Aztecs' 100-49 win over Occidental on Tuesday. He was out of his protective boot and in sneakers for team practice on Thursday, though he appeared gimpy and didn't do much outside of riding the exercycle, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
San Diego State had Friday off, then returned to practice for Saturday and Sunday ahead of its showdown against the Zags on Monday.
"I'll be more interested to see after we take a day off, he's had three days of rehab, where he's at," Dutcher said of Byrd's status. "If he’s ready, hopefully we can get a day with him on the floor before the game. If not, then he’ll truly be a game-time decision.”
Byrd did a lot of everything in the Aztecs' season-opening win over UC San Diego, finishing with 20 points (4-of-8 from 3), eight rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists. According to San Diego State athletics, the 6-foot-7 guard became the only Aztecs player since the 2019-20 season to record at least 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in the same game. Byrd also went 7-of-12 from the field in 30 minutes as a starter.
In Byrd's absence, senior guard Wayne McKinney III got the starting nod for the Occidental game. The San Diego transfer came out of the gate hot, reaching double-figures in scoring in the first 5:36 with 11 points on 4-for-4 from the field, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range. He finished the night with 16 points in 22 minutes of action.
Sophomore guard BJ Davis (13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds per game) also stepped up with 16 points against Occidental, as did redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath (8.5 points). Along with freshman Taj DeGourville (7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists), San Diego State has gotten production out of its younger backcourt players in light of Reese Waters' injury last month. The 6-foot-6 senior was diagnosed with a navicular stress fracture in his right foot on Oct. 23 and was reported to be out for six to eight weeks, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Waters scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds to help the Aztecs hand the Zags a rare home loss in an 84-74 final from the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 29. Byrd made an impact off the bench with nine points and four rebounds. It was the first time Gonzaga lost to a nonconference opponent at The Kennel since 2015.
Heading into this season, Waters was the only returning starter from that December matchup, as Dutcher and company spent part of the offseason retooling the roster through the transfer portal. In addition to McKinney III, the Aztecs brought 6-foot-3 senior Nick Boyd from Florida Atlantic. Boyd started for the Owls in their 2023 Final Four matchup against San Diego State.
"Everybody's adding to their rosters with good, experienced players," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of the matchup. "And that's that's how a lot of these teams are being built. And so combine that with just [San Diego State has] a nice culture of toughness and rebounding and defense-oriented and not afraid to kind of grind it. Comfortable playing in the 50s and 60s and so we just need to be ready for all of that."
