What San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said about Gonzaga matchup
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher wouldn’t be surprised if the Gonzaga men’s basketball team rolled into Monday’s matchup at the Viejas Arena with an extra sense of motivation after last season’s meeting in Spokane.
While Dutcher's team looks much different than it did a year ago, the Bulldogs (2-0) returned seven players who suited up in that 84-74 defeat to the Aztecs at the McCarthey Athletic Center last December. Gonzaga, which was far from a finished product at that point in the season, faced relentless pressure from the opposition and could never find its rhythm when it needed to the most, as it went 25-of-59 (42.4%) from the field and 5-of-19 (26.3%) from 3-point range. It was the first time the home team had suffered a loss to a nonconference opponent at The Kennel since 2015, and needless to say, it was one of the Zags’ worst offensive performances of the 2023-24 campaign.
For Dutcher, he’s not sourcing any extra bulletin board material from that game. He understands his team needs to be prepared to face a more cohesive and experienced Gonzaga squad than what he saw on Dec. 29 in Spokane.
“We’ll watch last year’s game from an ‘X-and-O’ standpoint to see what worked and what didn’t work,” Dutcher said. “But we’re not watching tape to look at our history with Gonzaga — it’s more of an ‘X-and-O’ type thing.”
Here’s more from San Diego State’s head coach regarding the matchup with Gonzaga.
Opening statement and general thoughts on the matchup
“We'll practice today, take tomorrow off, and then prep two more days to get ready for the Gonzaga game. They're an elite team with 80% of their scoring back and as good of a back court as we’ll see all year. With [Nolan] Hickman and [Ryan] Nembhard, [Graham] Ike, his greatness in the post, and then [Braden] Huff coming behind him is almost equal, if not better, at times. They're deep, talented, well coached, and they will present the ultimate challenge to our Aztecs here in Viejas Arena on Monday.”
On whether Gonzaga has more motivation to avenge last season’s loss
“Last year, when we beat them, it was the greatest thing in the world. I’m not so sure it’s so great with them coming in here, I think they’ll have a long memory. This has been a great series. We don’t play them every year but when we do it’s really competitive and it's been a lot of fun. Head coach Mark Few has been great, giving us a chance to play them home and home. They can schedule anybody in the country and have. They opened the season with Baylor and Arizona State, so to get them at home is a great opportunity for our fans to see a really good basketball team against a developing Aztec team. We’ll see if we’re ready for the next step up.”
On the difference between Gonzaga this year compared to last season
“They’re more experienced and they just play so well together. They know where each other are at all times and they’re fitting in two really good transfers, but the core is back. They’re so connected at both ends of the floor and that's what we’re striving toward. With new players it takes longer, so we’re striving for that kind of play and hopefully we can have enough of it on Monday to give ourselves a chance to get a victory here in Viejas Arena."
