Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard finds Michael Ajayi for two-hand dunk
The Gonzaga men's basketball team was well on its way to a comfortable halftime lead over UMass-Lowell when seniors Ryan Nembhard and Michael Ajayi extended the margin with a highlight play in transition.
With about five minutes left in the first half, Nembhard poked the ball free from UMass-Lowell's Quinton Mincey, sparking a 2-on-1 fastbreak the other way after Dusty Stromer recovered the loose ball. Stromer found Nembhard, who raced up court before dishing a sweet behind-the-back pass to Ajayi. The 6-foot-7 Pepperdine transfer finished off the play with a two-hand dunk to make it 33-15 at the 5:30 mark in the first half.
The Bulldogs clamped down the River Hawks defensively, forcing 14 turnovers in the first half to take a 49-27 lead at the break.
WATCH THE PLAY BELOW:
