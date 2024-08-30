Will the Washington Wizards trade Corey Kispert? ‘It’s not unreasonable to predict’
A hefty payday likely awaits a pair of Gonzaga men’s basketball standouts as the deadline for 2021 rookies to sign their second NBA contract stands just under seven weeks out from the 2024-25 season opener.
Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert — two pillars of the 2020-21 Bulldogs squad before they were drafted fifth and 15th overall by the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, respectively — have yet to put pen to paper as they head into the final year of their respective rookie contracts. Both are expected to sign lucrative extensions at some point, though for how much remains a question.
Suggs appears in position to set up shop in Orlando for the foreseeable future, as the 6-foot-5 guard was named NBA All-Defensive Second Team and shot 39.7% from 3-point range in a breakout third season as a pro. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the latter of whom signed a rookie max extension this offseason, the Magic will likely make Suggs a part of the team’s long-term plans.
According to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pinus, Suggs’ second contract could pay $25 million annually. That prediction is based partly on Orlando’s generosity with Wagner and Suggs’ ability to impact the game defensively in a similar manner to that of Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels, who signed a five-year, $136 million contract extension last offseason. Suggs could warrant as much as $30 million per year according to NBA insider Evan Sidery, while Spotrac.com projects that he’ll be just under that per year in a four-year, $112 million deal.
Either way, Suggs will be set up in Orlando for years to come when he signs his extension. As for Kispert, his future in the nation’s capital isn’t as clear.
The Wizards, who finished 15-67 last season, made a change in leadership when Michael Winger took over as president in May 2023. As such, the players drafted during the previous regime might not be seen as untouchable, especially given the franchise’s struggles since the Bradley Beal trade. As one example, Washington traded Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason after signing him to a team-friendly extension last year.
Kispert made strides despite the team’s lack of success, as he put up 13.4 points per game and shot 38.3% on his 3-point attempts (6.0 per game). He made 78.0% of shot attempts at the rim and converted 52.5% of his field goal attempts in the 3-10 foot range, per basketball-reference. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter’s ability to knock down 3s and his basketball IQ at 25 years old are reasons to believe he’ll be a productive rotational player in the NBA, and as such he should be compensated appropriately.
According to Pinus, it’s “not unreasonable to predict” the Wizards trade Kispert to another team after signing him to a “friendly extension” before the Oct. 21 deadline. Bleacher Report’s prediction for Kispert in March was that he’d sign either a three or four-year deal worth around $11-13 million annually.
Trade rumors surrounding Kispert picked up steam during the 2024 NBA Draft in June when NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Washington had him on the trading block and received phone calls from other teams about making a trade. Just a few days earlier, the team moved Avdija to Portland for the 14th overall pick so it could take 6-foot-4 guard Carlton Carrington out of Pitt. He was one of three first-round picks for the Wizards, who also took Alex Sarr from France at No. 2 and Kyshawn George from Miami at No. 24 overall.
The weeks leading up to training camp and the season opener will be interesting to monitor for both former Bulldogs.