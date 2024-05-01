FIU's Alex Nobles invited to Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp
Former FIU linebacker Alex Nobles has received and accepted an invite to Miami Dolphins' Rookie Minicamp, a source told G5 Football Daily. After spending two years at the University of North Carolina, Nobles entered the transfer portal and had two productive seasons at FIU. He appeared in three games over two seasons with the Tar Heels.
Through his two years with the Panthers, Nobles had 74 total tackles, 50 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Standing at 6’2,” 245 pounds, Nobles' ability to get to the quarterback stands out, especially with both Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Phillips out for some time with their respective injuries. Chop Robinson (Penn State) and Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State) were also drafted by the Dolphins in last weekend's NFL Draft.
Nobles will have to work his way to a contract, but his stature and quick speed stands out, allowing a Dolphins defense to see something that they currently don’t have.