Conference USA 2024 NFL Draft Recap
The weekend of the 2024 NFL Draft was a productive one for Confefence USA. In particular, it was something of a historic draft for the UTEP miners with not one, but two selections. Three total players from Conference USA schools heard their names called. With those three selections, CUSA has now seen 62 players chosen in the NFL Draft since 2016.
Here are the important things to know about the latest batch of Conference USA NFL talent.
RELATED: Mountain West Conference 2024 NFL Draft Recap
Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky WR) - New York Jets, #65 Overall
Corley spent all four of his college seasons at Western Kentucky where he hauled 259 receptions for 3,035 yards and 29 touchdowns. Corley was also impressive in Senior Bowl practices, helping him land an opportunity in a Jets offense that needs help to reach rejuvenation.
Tyrice Knight (UTEP LB) - Seattle Seahawks, #118 Overall
Over the previous four seasons, nobody in Conference USA had more tackles than Tyrice Knight. He had 140 in 2023 alone. Knight was the first UTEP player to be drafted since 2018. He finished his college career with 32 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Elijah Klein (UTEP OL) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, #220 Overall
Klein started games at four different offensive line positions this season alone. He made a whopping 50 consecutive starts for the Miners over the last several seasons. With Klein's selection, 2024 marks the first time since 2008 that multiple UTEP players were selected in the NFL Draft.