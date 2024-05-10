2024 Liberty Football Game Against FIU Receives Schedule Change
The Liberty Flames' and the FIU Panthers' football programs announced a minor schedule change on Thursday. The game between the Conference USA foes originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 9 has been shifted to Tuesday, October 8 at the request of the conference.
Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date. This is the second season in which Conference USA will play regular midweek games in the month of October.
Liberty has won both of the previous meetings with FIU where both were members of FBS. The Flames beat the Panthers in a close 36-34 contest in Lynchburg back in 2020. Last season, Liberty also beat the Panthers in Miami by a score of 38-6. The Flames went on to win Conference USA in 2023 and reached the Fiesta Bowl.
Liberty are set open their 2024 campaign on August 31 when they host FCS opponent Campbell University.
The Panthers begin the 2024 season with a Big Ten foe: Indiana in Bloomington on Saturday, August 31.