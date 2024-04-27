NFL Draft: Colorado State EDGE Mohamed Kamara Selected By Miami Dolphins in Round 5
With the 158th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Colorado State Rams defensive end Mohamed Kamara on Saturday. Kamara was the first player from the Mountain West Conference selected in this year's class.
Kamara was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, totaling 17 sacks this past season. He was an All-Mountain West selection in each of his final two college seasons.
A New Jersey native, Kamara made the decision to attend CSU in 2019 after decommiting from Temple. In five seasons with the Rams, Kamara posted 45.5 TFL and 30.5 sacks. His career sack total is the second-highest in Mountain West history.
Kamara's speed further impressed at this year's NFL combine, where he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds along with 23 reps on the bench press. He measured in at 6'1" and 248 pounds at that event.
Interestingly, the Dolphins also used their first round selection on an edge rusher with Penn State's Chop Robinson at #21 overall. Having both on the same team provides incredible depth at the position for Mike McDaniel's squad.
NFL Rookie Minicamps will take place May 3-6 or May 10-13 this spring.