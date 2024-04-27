NFL Draft: Luke McCaffrey Selected By Washington Commanders With 100th Pick
With the 100th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey on Friday evening. McCaffrey was the fifth player selected from a non-power FBS conference in the 2024 class.
RELATED: NFL Draft: New York Jets Select WKU's Malachi Corley With Pick 65
The 6'2", 198-pound former quarterback joins Washington's draft class alongside 2023 Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Beginning his college career at Nebraska, McCaffrey threw 608 yards and rushed for over 500 in 11 games as a Husker.
After transferring to Rice from Nebraska in 2021, he switched to receiver full-time in 2022. He had 126 receptions for almost 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Owls. He shined at the Reese's Senior Bowl before running a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
McCaffrey is also the younger brother of current San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and the son of former NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey.